VW and eClassics unveils e-BULLI converted electric van, available for $69,500

eClassics, a Stuttgart-based EV-conversion company, unveiled a gorgeous all-electric concept based on the classic T1 Samba Bus. The conversion, a collaboration with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, is dubbed the e-BULLI. The price for an e-BULLI, featuring redesigned front and rear axles, starts at €64,900 ($69,500).

eClassics also offers conversions of VW T2 and T3 vans. And the company sells a ready-to-fit parts kit to qualified dealers.

For the concept e-BULLI, eClassics used a 1966 T1 Samba Bus that spent half a century on the roads of California. Bulli is the popular nickname for a VW microbus.

The e-BULLI is powered by a 61-kW electric motor, providing twice as much power as the engine it replaced. Power is delivered via a 1-speed gearbox, complete with a B gear for heavy regen power. The top speed is 81 miles per hour.

Energy is stored in a 45-kilowatt-hour battery pack, providing an estimated 124 miles. A CCS charging system enables charging from empty to 80% in about 40 minutes at 50 kW. Level 2, AC charging ranges from 2.3 to 22 kW.

The silent electric powertrain transforms the drive experience. The official media release explains:

Compared to the T1, riding in the e-BULLI feels completely different. This is further enhanced by the chassis, which has also been redesigned: multi-link front and rear axles with adjustable shock absorbers and coilover struts, plus a new rack-and-pinion steering system and four internally ventilated disc brakes contribute to the new dynamic handling being transferred to the road with serene poise.

If you prefer a ground-up new VW electric van, the ID Buzz is planned for production in 2022. And Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess said it would reach US dealership, as a passenger van or cargo vehicle, also in 2022. It’s expected to be offered with a massive 111-kWh battery pack or a more modest 83-kWh pack. Pricing has not been announced.

Here are images of the ID Buzz, which remakes the California surfer van for the electric age:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.