VW and eClassics unveils e-BULLI converted electric van, available for $69,500

- Mar. 23rd 2020 1:05 am ET

0

eClassics, a Stuttgart-based EV-conversion company, unveiled a gorgeous all-electric concept based on the classic T1 Samba Bus. The conversion, a collaboration with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, is dubbed the e-BULLI. The price for an e-BULLI, featuring redesigned front and rear axles, starts at €64,900 ($69,500).

eClassics also offers conversions of VW T2 and T3 vans. And the company sells a ready-to-fit parts kit to qualified dealers.

For the concept e-BULLI, eClassics used a 1966 T1 Samba Bus that spent half a century on the roads of California. Bulli is the popular nickname for a VW microbus.

The e-BULLI is powered by a 61-kW electric motor, providing twice as much power as the engine it replaced. Power is delivered via a 1-speed gearbox, complete with a B gear for heavy regen power. The top speed is 81 miles per hour.

Energy is stored in a 45-kilowatt-hour battery pack, providing an estimated 124 miles. A CCS charging system enables charging from empty to 80% in about 40 minutes at 50 kW. Level 2, AC charging ranges from 2.3 to 22 kW.

e-BULLI

The silent electric powertrain transforms the drive experience. The official media release explains:

Compared to the T1, riding in the e-BULLI feels completely different. This is further enhanced by the chassis, which has also been redesigned: multi-link front and rear axles with adjustable shock absorbers and coilover struts, plus a new rack-and-pinion steering system and four internally ventilated disc brakes contribute to the new dynamic handling being transferred to the road with serene poise.

e-BULLI

If you prefer a ground-up new VW electric van, the ID Buzz is planned for production in 2022. And Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess said it would reach US dealership, as a passenger van or cargo vehicle, also in 2022. It’s expected to be offered with a massive 111-kWh battery pack or a more modest 83-kWh pack. Pricing has not been announced.

Here are images of the ID Buzz, which remakes the California surfer van for the electric age:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

About the Author