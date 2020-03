Ryobi’s 16-inch Electric Tiller is $129, more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 16-inch 13.5A Electric Tiller for $129 shipped . Regularly up to $169, today’s deal is the second-best we’ve seen in recent months. This model packs a 13.5A motor, 16-inch steel tines, and a foldable design. Best of all? No gas or oil to deal with. Rated 4.4/5 stars .

