Ryobi’s 16-inch Electric Tiller is $129, more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 16-inch 13.5A Electric Tiller for $129 shipped. Regularly up to $169, today’s deal is the second-best we’ve seen in recent months. This model packs a 13.5A motor, 16-inch steel tines, and a foldable design. Best of all? No gas or oil to deal with. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Philipe Hue, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Today only, Woot offers the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance 4-Bulb A19 LED Starter Kit in certified refurbished condition for $119.99 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you an extra $6 otherwise. Usually selling for $200 new like you’ll find at Best Buy, Philips direct, and Walmart, today’s offer matches our previous mention from back in November, is the best we’ve seen since, and one of the lowest all-time. Featuring four White and Color Ambiance Hue bulbs, this starter kit comes with the necessary HomeKit-enabled bridge. This system will also work with nearly every smart home platform out there, making this an ideal way to dive into multicolor lighting. With over 2,500 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.8/5 star rating. Includes a 90-day warranty.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.