Get Ryobi’s 1600PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $99, more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 1600PSI 1.2GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $99 shipped. Regularly $119, today’s deal is a $20 savings and the best that we’ve tracked in recent months. This portable model sports three quick-connect nozzles, 1600PSI, and on-board storage. Ideal for cleanup later this year when warm temperatures come back around. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Sun Joe electric outdoor power equipment, and of course Electrek's best EV buying and leasing deals.

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 35% off Sun Joe outdoor power equipment. You can score the Sun Joe 10-Amp Electric Pressure Washer (SPX201E) for $42.65 shipped. Regularly between about $73 and $80 over the last few months, today’s deal is matching the Amazon all-time low and is the best we can find. Home Depot charges $79 for comparison. This model sports a 10-amp motor at up to 1350-psi of water pressure that’s great for cleaning the car, dock, boat, porch, and all kinds of stuff around the house. It ships with an extension wand, 20-foot high pressure hose, garden hose adapter, and 35-foot power cord. Rated 4+ stars.

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link KL60 Kasa Filament Amber Smart LED Light Bulb for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $20, it just recently dropped to $17, with today’s offer amounting to 25% in savings. This is $2 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. Differing from your average smart light bulb, TP-Link’s Edison-style bulb features a transparent design that shows off the nifty filament. Not only will it make a nice addition to your smart home from the looks department, but also in terms of functionality. This bulb works with Alexa and Assistant, all while not requiring a hub or additional hardware. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,300 customers.

