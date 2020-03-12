EGO 56V Cordless Backpack Blower $99, more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers the certified refurbished EGO 56V Cordless Electric Backpack Blower for $99 shipped. You’ll note that this model does not include a battery. You’d typically pay around $150. Ideal for spring cleanup and more, this blower does not use any gas or oil and features a runtime of up to two-hours. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Sun Joe’s Power Washer, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon offers the Sun Joe 1.3-GPM Electric High-Performance Power Washer for $219.99 shipped. You’ll also find this deal at Walmart. Sun Joe originally listed this model at $299 but retailers like Amazon have been charging $270 lately before dropping to today’s all-time low. Warm weather is just around the corner, making it a great time to start thinking about shoring up your outdoor spaces. An electric pressure washer like this model from Sun Joe is sure to fit the bill, offering up to 3000PSI and 1.3-GPM. Thanks to a 14.5-Amp motor, you won’t have to worry about any gas or oil, with this pressure washer ready to rock right out of the box. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Jackery Inc via Amazon currently offers its HSL 290 Portable Power Station for $249.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $300, today’s offer is good for a $50 discount, beats previous price cuts by $5, and marks a new all-time low. Featuring a 292Wh lithium-ion battery, this portable power station sports an AC outlet alongside dual 2.4A USB slots and a car cigarette lighter-style port. With warmer weather just around the corner for many, having Jackery’s power station on-hand will ensure you’re ready for everything from camping trips to sports tailgates and more. It’s more than capable for powering various appliances or keeping your smartphone and other devices topped off. With over 190 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.8/5 star rating. Check out our hands-on review of other Jackery power stations for a better idea of what to expect. More details below.

