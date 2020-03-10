Sun Joe’s 12A Electric Dethatcher is $93, more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon offers the Sun Joe 13-inch 12A Electric Dethatcher for $93.16 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. Regularly $130, today’s deal is the best we’ve seen in months. With warmer weather on the cusp, this is a great time to pick up a dethatcher to help get your lawn in tip-top shape. Best of all? No oil or gas to fuss with. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Amazon is currently offering the ecobee3 lite Smart HomeKit Thermostat bundled with two Room Sensors for $195 shipped. Down from $249, the thermostat usually fetches a $169 price tag by itself and the value of the sensors amounts to a 22% discount. Today’s offer comes within $5 of our previous mention and is the second-best to date. HomeKit control leads the way on ecobee3 lite, allowing you to change the temperature by summoning Siri and setting automations with the rest of your smart home setup. You’ll also be able to take advantage of automatic scheduling, alongside Alexa and Assistant support. Plus, the included Room Sensors allow you to take local temperature readings into consideration. Over 2,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Amazon is offering the iDevices HomeKit Dimmer Switch for $45 shipped. That’s $37 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $3. Unlike many smart dimmer switches, this offering is largely platform agnostic thanks to support for HomeKit, Alexa, Assistant, and IFTTT. Having converted my entire home to smart lighting over a year ago, I have zero regrets and would do it all over again. While I haven’t used this specific switch, I’ve been using an iDevices smart thermostat for years and remain very happy with it. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

