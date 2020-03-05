Today’s Green Deals include the WiOn Energy-Saving Outdoor Plug for $12, more

Amazon offers the WiOn Outdoor Wi-Fi 3-outlet Smart Plug Plug for $12.49 Primed shipped. That’s good for $20 off the regular price at other retailers, an Amazon all-time low and the best that we’ve seen. If you have existing outdoor lights, this is an easy way to add smartphone control without breaking the bank. Automatic scheduling helps cut down on unnecessary energy usage. Ideal for those popular string lights seen in just about every backyard patio across America. Rated 4+ stars by over 60% of Amazon reviewers.

Head below for more deals on energy-saving smart plugs, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon offers a 2-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs for $22.99 Prime shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $30 at retailers like B&H. Today’s deal is the second-best we’ve tracked at Amazon. With a streamlined horizontal design and compatibility with major smart home ecosystems, these affordable plugs make it easy to take control of your lights and more. You’ll be able to leverage both Alexa and Google Assistant to control these plugs with your voice. Plus automatic scheduling cuts down on any energy vampires that may be lurking in your setup. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 4,100 Amazon customers.

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Philips Hue smart lights and accessories priced from $12. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members, whereas a $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. One standout is on Hue Play Bar 2-piece Starter Kit for $77.99. Down from its usual $130 price tag, like you’d pay at Amazon right now, today’s offer is $11 under the best we’ve seen to date.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

