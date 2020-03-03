Tesla delivers Model 3 without self-driving computer, blames supply chain issue

Tesla has delivered several Model 3 vehicles without its latest self-driving computer in China and the automaker is blaming a supply chain issue.

Every Tesla vehicle delivered since April 2019 is supposed to be equipped with Tesla’s ‘Full Self-Driving Computer’, a system designed in-house that is supposed to power Tesla’s more advanced autonomous features – leading eventually to full self-driving software.

However, several new Model 3 made-in-China owners have noticed that the part number of their computer didn’t match with Tesla’s FSD computer despite the computer being listed in their sales documents.

Panda Daily reported:

“Following this, more Model 3 owners also reported that they found the same downgrade in hardware and raised doubts on the quality of domestic-made Model 3s. Some car owners even said they had reported Tesla for consumer fraud to “12315”, the Chinese national hotline for consumer rights.”

Tesla China confirmed the issue and released a statement in response:

Tesla released a statement in response, claiming that the downgrade in hardware was due to “problems in supply chain”. “HW2.5 and HW3.0 are virtually the same for owners who did not purchase additional FSD service”, Tesla claimed.“We have installed the latest HW3.0 for all users that have purchased FSD”. Tesla also promises to provide free retrofit service for all Made-In-China Upgraded Model 3 owners to upgrade their HW2.5 chip to HW3.0 “as production capacity and supply chains recover”.

The automaker didn’t explain in detail the problem with the supply chain that is affecting its inventory of FSD computers or if it’s related to the coronavirus.

Electrek’s Take

Again, this sounds more like a communication problem on Tesla’s part than anything else. It’s not the first time.

If the company would have been upfront about the fact that those specific cars didn’t have the FSD computer, but will be upgraded as soon as possible, I am sure that most owners wouldn’t have a problem with it.

Instead, they waited for them to discover it, which of course resulted in more serious concerns.

It’s not a good look for Tesla, but I believe the issue should be resolved quickly.

