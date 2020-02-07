BLACK+DECKER 14-inch Electric String Trimmer $22, more in today’s Green Deals

- Feb. 7th 2020 1:20 pm ET

Amazon offers the BLACK+DECKER 14-inch Corded Electric String Trimmer for $21.99. As a comparison, it sells for over $50 at various retailers like Home Depot. This electric string trimmer delivers a 14-inch cutting width powered by a 6.5A motor. It also sports a 2-in-1 design for easy edging. Just make sure to pick up an outdoor extension cord to complete your purchase. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Nest Smart Thermostats, and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Today only, Woot offers the Nest Thermostat E for $134.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. For comparison, it typically goes for $169 with today’s deals falling in line with our previous mentions. Nest Thermostat E offers iOS and Android control, Home/Away functionality and built-in energy savings. It’s a rather alternative to pricier options on the market that delivers all of the best Nest features like automatic scheduling, without breaking the bank. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Govee US (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 4-pack of its Dimmable RGB LED Light Bulbs for $9.99 Prime shipped with the code T44TPCJW at checkout. Down from its regular going rate of $15, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked all-time. You’re paying right at $2.50 per bulb, which is almost unheard of for RGB LEDs. If you’re looking for a great way to upgrade your home with ambiance, this is it. No hubs are needed, and these are even independent of Wi-Fi or Bluetooth to function. The simple included remote allows you to change colors, brightness, or modes and even set times. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

