Ryobi’s 21-inch 40V Self-Propelled Electric Lawn Mower is $499, more in today’s Green Deals

- Feb. 5th 2020 1:19 pm ET

0

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 21-inch 40V Self-Propelled Electric Lawn Mower for $499 shipped. That’s down from the usual $599 price tag and the best offer we’ve tracked in recent months. Ryobi’s SMART TREK line features upgraded specs from its more entry-level line of mowers with a self-propelled design. Features a bulit-in light and automatically adapting speeds for the self-propelled portion of this mower. Ships with a 6Ah battery and wall charger. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on Panasonic eneloop batteries and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon offers an 8-pack of Panasonic eneloop AA Rechargeable Batteries bundled with a USB Wall Charger for $30.50. Today’s deal is a nearly 25% price drop from the regular $40 price tag and an Amazon all-time low. You’ll find everything you need in this bundle to get started with a rechargeable battery setup, including eight AAs and a wall charger. This is Panasonic’s upgraded power dock with a built-in USB port that will charge up various other devices at 2.4A. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 14,000 Amazon reviewers.

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue White HomeKit A19 LED Smart Bulb for $13.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. As one of the most recent additions to the Philips Hue stable, its new A19 white bulb sports the usual Zigbee integration as well as built-in Bluetooth. That means you’ll be able to pair with your smartphone or a voice assistant-enabled speaker for control, or expand to a full Hue setup down the road. HomeKit integration rounds out the notable features alongside support for Alexa, Assistant, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,700 customers. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Guides

Green Deals

Green Deals

About the Author