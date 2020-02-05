Ryobi’s 21-inch 40V Self-Propelled Electric Lawn Mower is $499, more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 21-inch 40V Self-Propelled Electric Lawn Mower for $499 shipped. That’s down from the usual $599 price tag and the best offer we’ve tracked in recent months. Ryobi’s SMART TREK line features upgraded specs from its more entry-level line of mowers with a self-propelled design. Features a bulit-in light and automatically adapting speeds for the self-propelled portion of this mower. Ships with a 6Ah battery and wall charger. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Amazon offers an 8-pack of Panasonic eneloop AA Rechargeable Batteries bundled with a USB Wall Charger for $30.50. Today’s deal is a nearly 25% price drop from the regular $40 price tag and an Amazon all-time low. You’ll find everything you need in this bundle to get started with a rechargeable battery setup, including eight AAs and a wall charger. This is Panasonic’s upgraded power dock with a built-in USB port that will charge up various other devices at 2.4A. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 14,000 Amazon reviewers.

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue White HomeKit A19 LED Smart Bulb for $13.97 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. As one of the most recent additions to the Philips Hue stable, its new A19 white bulb sports the usual Zigbee integration as well as built-in Bluetooth. That means you’ll be able to pair with your smartphone or a voice assistant-enabled speaker for control, or expand to a full Hue setup down the road. HomeKit integration rounds out the notable features alongside support for Alexa, Assistant, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,700 customers.

