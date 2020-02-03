Pick up the WORX 10-inch Electric Pole Saw for $44, more in today’s Green Deals

Lowe’s offers the WORX WG309 10-inch 8A Corded Electric Pole Saw for $44.36 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $100 but trends around $70 today. This is the second-best offer we’ve tracked. With spring around the corner, it will soon be time to trim up your landscaping. This chainsaw from WORX is perfect thanks to its electric design that ditches the need for oil or gas. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Head below for more deals on WORX power tools and of course Electrek’s best EV buying and leasing deals.

Amazon is offering the WORX 12A 7.5-inch Electric Lawn Edger & Trencher (WG896) for $56 shipped. That’s $25 off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. Mowing the lawn is great, but for me, the magic actually happens once sidewalks and the driveway are edged. Think of it like giving your lawn detailed haircut instead of sticking the the bare essentials. This electric edger aims to make the job simple thanks to wielding a 7.5-inch blade that moves at 4,700 revolutions per minute. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Suaoki via Amazon is currently offering its 150Wh Portable Power Station for $75.59 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 5XY6RNYB at checkout. Down from $125.50, today’s offer saves you 40%, is $9 under our previous mention, and marks one of the best deals we’ve seen to date. This portable charging station packs plenty of power with a massive 150Wh of energy and is a perfect solution when exploring the outdoors or to have around the house as a battery backup. You’ll also find four 3A USB ports, two AC outlets, and four DC inputs, as well. With 1,100 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

