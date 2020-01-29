Super 73-S1 Electric Bike is $1,600 (Reg. $1,900), more in today’s Green Deals

- Jan. 29th 2020 1:13 pm ET

0

Costco offers its members the Super 73-S1 Electric Bike for $1,599.99 shipped. That’s a $300 savings from the regular going rate and the best we’ve tracked on this model to date. Notable features here include up to 40-miles of range on a full charge thanks to a 1000W rear hub motor and 48V battery. The built-in LCD display relays speed, controls, pedal-assist, mileage, and battery life. We loved it in our hands-on review. Head below for more Green Deals.

Amazon is offering the TP-Link Kasa Filament Smart LED Bulb for $12.99 Prime shipped. Down nearly 25% from its regular rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you’re wanting a unique look in any lamp, this is perfect. It offers an old-style filament look, which is perfect for antique vibes. This bulb ties into the entire TP-Link Kasa lineup, which works with Amazon’s Alexa and Google’s Assistant. You’ll also net dimmable capabilities, a soft white glow, and no hub requirement, making it super simple to install and use. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Tenergy Corporation (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 16-pack of its 9W LED Light Bulbs in both daylight and soft white for $14.99 Prime shipped with the code EOZVKXKX  at checkout. This is under $1 per bulb and saves you nearly 40% from its regular going rate. These bulbs are a direct replacement for standard 60W offerings, bringing 750 lumens of light output to the table. Keep in mind these aren’t dimmable, but at under $1 per bulb, that’s kind of a given. If you’re still rocking incandescent lights, this is a great way to cut down on electricity while also getting bulbs that aren’t hot to the touch once they’re in use. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

