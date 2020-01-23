The Worx 12-inch Electric String Trimmer is $66 in today’s Green Deals, more

Amazon offers the Worx WG163 20V GT 3.0 12-inch Cordless String Trimmer/Edger with two batteries for $66.40 shipped. For comparison, you’ll find this bundle online for around $100 at retailers like Home Depot. Features include a 20V rechargeable battery system that ditches the need for a gas can or mixing oil. This fume-free system has an adjustable shaft, 90-degree pivoting head, and ships with a three-year limited warranty. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More Green Deals can be found below.

eufyHome (owned by Anker) via Amazon is offering its Smart Plug for $13.79 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s over 30% off the typical rate there is the lowest price we have tracked. This smart plug can be voice-controlled via Alexa and Google Assistant, providing an easy way to toggle lamps and other electronics off and on. Leverage these plugs to quickly and easily build out a smart home without breaking the bank. This smart home accessory does not require a hub, keeping setup straightforward and simple. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More below.

You can also grab a two-pack of eufy Lumos Smart Bulb Dimmable White LED Light for $25.99 Prime shipped. That’s down as much as $10 from the regular going rate and the second-best we’ve tracked at Amazon. Whether you have an Alexa or Google Assistant smart home in place, or just want to dabble in voice-controlled lighting, these budget-friendly smart bulbs are certainly worth a look. If you are a HomeKit user, there may still be value here with eufy’s iOS app. These bulbs can recreate various white shades and are equivalent to a 60W bulb. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

