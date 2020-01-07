Ryobi 1800PSI Electric Pressure Washer is $119 in today’s Green Deals, more

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 1800PSI 1.2GPM Electric Pressure Washer for $119 shipped. Regularly $139, today’s deal is a $20 savings and the best that we’ve tracked in recent months. This portable model sports three quick-connect nozzles, 1800PSI, and on-board detergent storage. Ideal for cleanup later this year when warm temperatures come back around. Rated 4.6/5 stars. More Green Deals below.

Sunvalley Brands (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the TaoTronics 33-Foot 100 LED String Light Kit with Remote for $5.99 Prime shipped with the code PPJX64M7 at checkout. Down from its $10 going rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. These lights are great for adding an extra bit of ambiance to any room, offering 33-feet of coverage. You’ll get an included remote that lets you change the brightness, power state, and more. TaoTronics’ entire LED string is waterproof as well, making it perfect for both indoor and outdoor setups. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

BuyDig offers the certified refurbished Snow Joe 14.5A 18-inch Electric Snow Blower for $93.99 shipped. As a comparison, this model originally sold for $200 with today’s deal being the best we’ve tracked all-time. With winter upon us, now is a great time to consider picking up a new snow blower. This option from Snow Joe delivers a fully-electric build that’s capable of moving up to 25-tons of snow per hour, according to the manufacturer. This model is ideal for smaller drives or sidewalks, where you won’t have hours of snow blowing to do. Two-year warranty included with purchase. More Green Deals can be found below.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.