Ryobi’s 20-inch 40V electric snow blower is $299 in today’s Green Deals, more

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 20-inch 40V Cordless Electric Snow Blower with a 5Ah battery for $299 shipped. That’s down from the original $400 price tag and regular $350 going rate. With winter upon us, now is a great time to ditch the gas and oil routine for an electric snow blower. This model offers a 20-inch clearing width and “hassle-free” push button start. Includes a 5Ah battery for extended run-time. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Amazon is offering the WORX WR140 Landroid M 20V Robotic Lawn Mower for $825.08 shipped. That’s about $175 off the going rate found at retailers like Lowe’s and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by roughly $25. This robotic lawn mower sets out to take a mundane chore off of your plate. It’s made with 1/4 acre lawns in mind and is smart enough to take weather into account. The mower can be controlled via a smartphone, allowing you to trigger a trimming whenever the need or desire arises. Rated 4/5 stars.

ENKEEO (99% positive lifetime feedback from 3,400+) via Amazon is offering its 155Wh Portable Power Station for $69.29 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code XM393OZ2 at checkout. Down from $110, today’s offer is $18 under our previous mention and beats the previous Amazon all-time low by $1. Centered around this 155Wh battery are a variety of ports to take advantage of its on-the-go charging and power capabilities. There’s notably two AC outlets which can output a combined 100W, as well as three 2.4V USB ports, and more. This is a great option for ensuring that everything from your laptop to iPhone stay topped off, as well as powering gear that you’d find around a tailgate or campsite. Over 200 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

