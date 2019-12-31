Tesla Model 3 takes over the Netherlands with more than 11,000 deliveries this month

Tesla’s sales are surging in the Netherlands with over 11,000 Model 3 deliveries this month. The market is closing the year strong for electric car sales due to the end of an EV incentive.

Since the European launch of the Model 3 earlier this year, the vehicle clearly reinvigorated Tesla’s sales on the continent.

Several markets in which Tesla was only delivering a few hundred cars per year when it was only Model S and Model X, like Austria, Belgium, Spain, and Italy, are now seeing thousands of deliveries.

The Netherlands was always an important market for Tesla, and before the introduction of the Model 3 in Europe, it was neck-and-neck with Norway as Tesla’s best European market.

Model 3 deliveries pulled Norway ahead again as Tesla has become the best-selling car brand in the country, which is the world leader in EV adoption.

However, we reported earlier this year that a surge of Model 3 deliveries in September in the Netherlands helped surpass 10,000 units for the year and make the Model 3 the best-selling car in the country, too.

The surge can partly be attributed to the fact that the country is ending some EV incentives at the end of the year, and people are trying to get their Model 3 before then.

It sustained demand over the last few months, but it surged again this month with over 11,000 Model 3 vehicles as of December 30.

The sales of several other electric vehicles have increased significantly this month as well.

Here are the top 10 vehicles registered in the Netherlands this month as of yesterday:

Tesla Model 3: 11,563

Audi E-tron: 2,690

Hyundai Kona: 986

Nissan Leaf: 924

Toyota Aygo: 833

Renault Zoe: 795

Renault Captur: 772

Volkswagen Golf: 739

Renault Clio: 659

Kia Niro: 646

The first 4 best-selling cars of the month are electric and 7 out of the top 10 have electric options.

For Tesla, it could help the automaker reach new record deliveries.

The Netherlands contributed over 7,000 cars to Tesla’s record deliveries last quarter, and the market is on pace to contribute over 15,000 cars this quarter.

Electrek’s Take

With the Netherlands, I could see Europe contributing about 40,000 cars to Tesla’s Q4.

If the US and China can each contribute 30,000 cars this quarter, the 100,000 milestone is in the pocket.

I think it might be closer to 50,000 and 20,000 cars respectively, but I can see Tesla achieving the milestone this quarter.

Of course, people will say that it shows demand is still driven by regulations, which is fair, but it is clear to me that Tesla will be able to maintain strong demand after incentives as they keep making cost improvements.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.