Tesla batteries help power new solar water desalination plant in Africa

- Dec. 30th 2019 9:57 am ET

0
You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

GivePower has deployed a new water desalination plant in Africa using Tesla batteries and solar power that is now providing clean water to thousands of people.

The system has been deployed in Kiunga, a rural village in Kenya where the lack of clean water had people sometimes rely on saltwater wells or even contaminated water.

Desalination is a power-consuming process that is hard to implement in a place where power is already scarce.

GivePower’s solution is to use off-grid solar with batteries to create what they call “solar water farms.”

The Hearty Soul wrote about the one deployed in Kiunga:

The system uses solar panels that produce 50 kilowatts of energy, the energy is stored by two high-performance Tesla batteries, and it uses two water pumps that operate 24 hours per day.

The system is apparently using Tesla Powerwalls to power the process when the sun is not shining:

By running 24 hours a day, the system is capable of producing about 70,000 liters of drinkable water every day, which is enough for the entire village and more.

They claim that the quality of water it produces is better than water from a typical water desalination plant, and it also doesn’t produce saline residues and pollutants.

Here’s a video about the project:

GivePower believes that they can replicate the success of the system for other villages in need of clean water all around the world.

It’s not the first time that Tesla’s energy storage systems have been deployed in Africa.

The company is participating in a new initiative by an African telecom to install 520 Powerwalls at their sites in order to keep their important network online despite frequent power outages.

Tesla has also been indirectly helping deploy energy storage and solar in Africa through its participation in an African startup that has already installed hundreds of thousands of small solar+storage systems on the continent.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It sells vehicles under its 'Tesla Motors' division and stationary battery pack for home, commercial and utility-scale projects under its 'Tesla Energy' division.

About the Author

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert
Tesla Referral Code

Tesla Referral Code

Get 1,000 miles of free Supercharger when order a new Model 3, Model S, or Model X