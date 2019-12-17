Today’s best Green Deals include the Anker 36V Electric Leaf Blower for $98, more

AnkerDirect via Amazon offers its Roav 36V Cordless Electric Leaf Blower for $98 shipped when the on-page coupon and promo code ROAVHWLB is applied during checkout. That’s a $30 savings off the regular going rate and the best we’ve seen. This cordless leaf blower offers top speeds up to 220MPH with up to 30 minutes of runtime on a single charge. The battery can be fully powered up in just 60 minutes. Best of all? No oil or gas to deal with. Rated 3.9/5 stars. More Green Deals below.

Amazon is offering discounts on its in-house AmazonBasics AA rechargeable batteries from $8.99 Prime shipped. You can save 20% in most instances with today’s prices marking the best we’ve seen in over a year. With holiday gift-giving upon us, now is a great time to grab some rechargeable batteries and ensure that you’re powered up for Christmas Day. Going the rechargeable battery route is a great way to cut down on your own waste while also not having to worry about running out to the store for more periodically. I’ve been using these for years, whether it’s for remotes or gaming controllers, or various other pieces of tech around the house, and can certainly say they are worth the investment. Check out the entire sale here for your choice of four or eight-pack bundles. Rated 4+ stars by over 7,000 Amazon reviewers.

BuyDig’s official eBay storefront offers the Google Nest Smart Thermostat E bundled with a Home Mini speaker and two smart plugs for $129 shipped. As a comparison, the thermostat alone delivers $169 worth of value and the speaker goes for $25 or more during the holidays. Add in two smart outlets valued at $20 and you have up to $239 worth of smart home tech here. Nest Thermostat E offers iOS and Android control, Home/Away functionality and built-in energy savings. Meanwhile, the Home Mini speaker makes it easy to control your new thermostat via voice, or power-on the included smart outlets. Rated 4+ stars across the board.

