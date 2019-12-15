Tesla starts offering ‘anti-ice window treatment’ after some issues in winter

Tesla is starting to offer a new ‘anti-ice window treatment’ after owners have experienced some issues during the last winter.

The Model 3’s door windows are frameless and while it looks awesome, it’s a little weaker and can be a problem in freezing weather.

The windows need to go slightly down in order to open the door safely and owners have experienced them getting stuck to the rubber seal when there’s some ice buildup.

Pre-conditioning the vehicle’s cabin temperature can help, but sometimes it’s not enough or takes a long time.

Now Tesla started offering a new “Anti-Ice Window Treatment” offered at service centers, as per an update on the automaker’s ‘Winter Driving Tips‘ page:

Anti-Ice Window Treatment Tesla Service offers an anti-ice window coating to help break ice buildup on windows. This is a paid procedure that can be scheduled just like any other service appointment. If you’re interested, schedule a service appointment in the Tesla app.

Owners reaching out to Tesla are being told that the treatment costs $150 and service centers should soon be able to supply it in colder climates.

Electrek’s Take

I’ve experienced myself some issues with ice buildup on the windows of my Model 3 last year:

It can be a real issue and if you are not careful, you can damage your window trims.

I didn’t go with window coating, but I applied rubber seal protectant on the seals around the window (Amazon US – Amazon Canada) and I haven’t had a problem since.

It’s a much cheaper solution than this, but I obviously can’t compare the efficiency of the solutions. If you are having some serious issues with your windows, it might be worth it to go with Tesla’s solution.

We shared other winter driving tips and accessories in our ‘Tesla Model 3: prepare for winter with tires, mats, and some tips‘ post.

Otherwise, the Model 3, and my Model S P85 for that matter, has been a great winter driving car, but like any other, you need to be well-equipped with winter tires and other accessories.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.