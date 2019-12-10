Switch your garage lights to these 60W LED bulbs for $29, more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon offers the Falive 60W LED Garage Light for $28.89 shipped. Regularly $40, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Upgrade your existing garage lights with these unique bulbs, which shine in various directions, ensuring that all corners of your space are illuminated. Plus, with its LED design, you can save big over comparable options and enjoy a longer lifespan. Rated 4.8/5 stars by nearly 400 Amazon reviewers.

Today only, as part of its Deal Zone, B&H is offering a two-pack of TP-Link HS200 Kasa Smart Wi-Fi In-Wall Light Switches for $34.99 shipped. Usually selling for $25 each, today’s offer is good for a 30% discount, is $5 under the sale price at Amazon right now for a two-pack, and is one of the lowest offers we’ve tracked. Rocking Alexa and Google Assistant control, these switches are a more affordable way to get whole-home smart lighting. Another benefit is that you won’t need to pick up an extra hub in order to enjoy voice-control capabilities, as these in-wall switch work over standard Wi-Fi. Over 940 smart home owners have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more deals from $20.

Amazon currently offers the Xiaomi M-365 Mi Electric Scooter for $299 shipped. Having dropped from $399, today’s offer saves you over 25%, marks a new Amazon low, and comes within $19 of the best price we’ve seen overall. Weighing in at just 27-pounds, Xiaomi Mi rocks a slim design comprised of aerospace-grade aluminum as well as a 250W electric motor. You’re looking at up to 15.5MPH top speeds with a range capping out at nearly 19-miles, making this is a great electric scooter for cruising around town and more. With over 1,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4+ star rating from over 50%.

