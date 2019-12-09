Infiniti delivers Tesla Model 3 to loyal customer who wanted to go electric, due to lack of options

An Infiniti dealership in Quebec proudly announced the delivery of a Tesla Model 3 to a loyal customer who wanted to go electric but couldn’t keep buying Infiniti cars due to lack of electric options.

Despite being part of Nissan, one of the few major automakers to launch an all-electric vehicle early, Infiniti has yet to bring an all-electric car to market.

That’s despite Tesla, BMW, Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar, and others all having launched all-electric options in the premium segment, in which Infiniti also competes.

The Japanese automaker is finally supposed to release its first EV in 2021.

An Infiniti dealership in Sherbrooke, Quebec, had to admit that lack of all-electric option when Steve Lussier, the mayor of Sherbrooke, who they describe as a loyal customer of the dealership, wanted to go electric, but he couldn’t buy an Infiniti from his usual dealership.

They announced on their Facebook page that they found “a solution in the meantime” and that they delivered a Tesla Model 3 to Lussier:

Congratulations to Mr. Steve Lussier — Mayor of Sherbrooke on the acquisition of his new car, a Tesla Model 3! A loyal customer at Infiniti Sherbrooke for many years, he wanted to turn to an electric vehicle! As several electric models are expected by 2021 at Infiniti, we have found a solution in the meantime! Thank you for your continued confidence, Mr. Lussier, and good luck with the entire Infiniti Sherbrooke team.

They shared a few pictures of the Tesla Model 3 delivery at their Infiniti dealer:

There are a few car dealers in Quebec who buy and resell Tesla vehicles and try to make money on the trade-in, but most of those are car dealers focusing on EV sales or used dealers, not a Tesla competitor like Infiniti.

Electrek’s Take

To be fair, it’s not completely out of the ordinary for an automaker to deliver a car from another automaker, but what is interesting in this case is that they specifically admit that it’s because they don’t have an electric option at the moment.

It’s also strange that they would announce it on Facebook — though I suspect this might have more to do with the fact that the mayor is the customer.

I am not sure that it is the case, but I have decided to interpret this as a nice jab from the dealership to its own manufacturer for not providing any all-electric options.

And Infiniti, good luck getting back that customer from Tesla in 2021.

