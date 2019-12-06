Honewell’s color smart thermostat hits one of its best prices at $119, more

Amazon offers the Honeywell Smart Wi-Fi Color Touchscreen Thermostat for $119 shipped. That’s a 25% savings off the regular price, an Amazon all-time low and the best that we can find. This full-function smartphone-connected thermostat features Alexa support, a color touchscreen display and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars by over 1,000 Amazon reviewers. More Green Deals can be found below.

Walmart offers the Hover-1 Electric Folding Scooter for $148 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for over $200 and as much as $299. Today’s deal is $1 less than our previous mention and the best we’ve seen. This model features a 250W motor which creates “a silent, smooth ride no matter how fast you going.” It weighs in at just 15-pounds and offers a maximum range of up to 7.5-miles. Not ideal for long commutes but great for an enjoyable ride around the neighborhood. Hover electric scooters generally have solid ratings.

Jackery Inc (100% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 240Wh Portable Power Station Backup Battery for $174.99 shipped when coupon code JACKERY240 has been applied during checkout. That’s $75 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by over $12. With this backup battery, you’ll be able to top off devices using a wide variety of ports. Options include AC, DC, two 2.4A USB-A ports, with an output of 240Wh. Capacity tops out at an incredible 67000mAh, making it a solid choice for camping trips, home power outages, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

