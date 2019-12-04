Nest Smart Thermostat $140 in today’s Green Deals

Costco offers its members the Google Nest Learning Smart Thermostat for $139.99 shipped. Grab a two-pack for $318 at Home Depot, today only if you’re not a Costco member. Originally $249 and closer to $180 or more at Amazon, today’s offer is the best available and $1 less than our previous mention. Nest’s thermostat is loved for its automatic scheduling features, sleek design and smartphone control. Jump over to this page and see if your existing setup is compatible with a third generation Nest thermostat. Rated 4.2/5 stars. More Green Deals can be found below.

Today only, Woot offers the Greenworks 21-inch 40V Electric Cordless Lawn Mower with two batteries for $199.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee will be tacked on to your order. For comparison, it has a list price of $399 but typically goes for $300 at Amazon. This deal is within $5 of our previous mention. Greenworks delivers everything needed to drop the oil and gas for a more environmentally-friendly alternative. Features include two 40V batteries, a 21-inch cut deck, and seven cutting heights. Over 55% of Amazon retailers have left a 4+ star rating.

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot offers up to 50% off smart home accessories and more. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Honeywell T5+ HomeKit Smart Thermostat for $89. Regularly $125 of or more at retailers like Amazon, this is the second-best price we’ve tracked in 2019. Honeywell’s HomeKit-enabled smart thermostat delivers 7-day flexible scheduling and geo-fence features to help you save money and energy. This model sports a slim design and “easy to read” e-ink interface. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for more.

