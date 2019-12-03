Save on Ryobi’s 40V electric snow blower with two batteries, more in today’s Green Deals

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 20-inch 40V Cordless Electric Snow Blower with two 5Ah batteries for $349 shipped. That’s down from the original $489 price tag and regular $425 going rate. With winter upon us, now is a great time to ditch the gas and oil routine for an electric snow blower. This model offers a 20-inch clearing width and “hassle-free” push button start. Includes two 5Ah batteries for extended run-time. Rated 3.7/5 stars. More Green Deals below.

Amazon currently offers the Wemo 3-Way Smart Wi-Fi HomeKit Light Switch for $34.99 shipped. Usually selling for $50, today’s offer saves you 30%, is $10 under previous discounts we’ve spotted, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Helmed by the inclusion of HomeKit support, Wemo’s Light Switch also integrates with Alexa, Assistant, and other smart home platforms. Alongside sporting 3-way lighting capabilities, other notable inclusions here are the ability to set schedules, have lights turn on and off to give the appearance that you’re home, and more. Rated 4/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Boosted Boards’ official Cyber Monday sale is live and is offering 25% off the entire site. You’ll find just about every Boosted vehicle on sale here, with prices starting at $749 shipped. Whether you need to get around campus next semester or just want to ditch your car for work commuting, Boosted is a great option. One of our favorites from the sale is the Boosted Mini X. This $749 electric skateboard is perfect for smaller situations. In our review, we said that it was a “short electric skateboard [that is] long on power.” Shop the entire Boosted sale here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.