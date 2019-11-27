Tesla Cybertruck vs Ford F150 rematch gets betting odds: guess who is the underdog?

The Tesla Cybertruck vs Ford F150 tug-of-war rematch is getting big enough that it is even getting betting odds.

Can you guess who is the underdog?

As we reported earlier yesterday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk agreed to redo the Cybertruck vs. Ford F150 tug-of-war challenge after claims the first one wasn’t fair.

It appears that Tesla used a rear-wheel-drive version of the Ford F-150, and during a Twitter exchange with scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Musk agreed that it would be fairer if both trucks were loaded during the challenge.

Musk agreed to a rematch and even agreed to bring Ford onboard after an executive from the automaker, Sunny Madra, challenged Tesla to a fairer tug-of-war between the F150 and the Cybertruck.

However, we later learned that Ford was backing out of the challenge and called the first one ‘absurd’.

Nonetheless, Tesla apparently plans to move forward with a rematch that would be fairer to the Ford F150 pickup truck.

The rematch is gathering so much hype that the oddsmakers are starting to pay attention and they are starting to take bets on the Tesla Cybertruck vs Ford F150 rematch.

Tesla Cybertruck vs Ford F150 Rematch Odds

According to Bookmaker, Tesla’s Cybertruck is much more likely to win the tug-of-war than the Ford F150:

At -250 odds, you would win $40 by betting $100 ($140 payout) on the Tesla Cybertruck if it wins the rematch.

However, if you place a $100 bet on the Ford F150 and it ends up beating the Cybertruck, you would get $190 ($290 payout).

Based on Musk’s comments, Tesla is expected to livestream the rematch next week.

Electrek’s Take

It’s not exactly surprising that the Tesla Cybertruck is the strong favorite here.

Beyond the fact that the Cybertruck is extremely powerful, Ford doesn’t seem to want to participate in the rematch, which would definitely make the rematch fairer.

Since tugs-of-war are all about traction and that’s not just dependent on each vehicle’s torque, it’s important that all other factors are taken into account.

Each company could be responsible to make sure their respective vehicle performs optimally and that would make for a good rematch.

Though I am sure Tesla is going to try to make this one as fair as possible since they got caught not doing things by the book the first time around.

Either way, I might throw a few bucks at the Tesla Cybertruck.

