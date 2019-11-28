Tesla Cybertruck prototype spotted in broad daylight for first time

The Tesla Cybertruck prototype was spotted in broad daylight for the first time in Hawthorne near Tesla’s Design Studio where the launch was held last week.

We got a good look at the Cybertruck and its radical design at the launch event last week.

However, Tesla has the habit of holding its unveiling events at night when it can control the lighting situation.

That’s fair and something almost every other automaker is also doing. You want to unveil your new product in the best light possible.

But sometimes vehicles look different when they are on the road in broad daylight and that’s probably even more true of the Tesla Cybertruck and its unconventional design.

Now we get the answer.

Chicaco_Roy on Instagram spotted the Tesla Cybertruck prototype driving in Hawthorne near the Tesla Design Studio:

The clip lasts only a few seconds, but it’s enough to catch a good glimpse of the Tesla Cybertruck in daylight and in the middle of regular traffic.

Here are a few still images from the video:

We can see the electric pickup truck prototype being followed closely by a Tesla Model X.

When unveiling the Cybertruck last week, Tesla announced that the electric pickup has a range of up to 500 miles and a starting price of $39,900.

The first version of the truck is going to be available in late 2021.

Electrek’s Take

It’s crazy to see the vehicle like that in regular traffic. It almost looks CGI.

Elon was exactly right when he said that it was going to look like “something out of a movie set.”

I understand that the vehicle’s design is still polarizing and there are probably some people who will never warm up to it.

However, for me, exposure is working. The more I get to see it the more I think it looks badass.

I wish we could get a good look at the truck in daylight, but I have a feeling Tesla will keep the prototype close to the chest for the next few months.

Though they might bring it up north to give the chance for more employees to see it in person. Maybe that will result in more sightings. We will see.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.