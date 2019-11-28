Tesla Black Friday: get all your Model 3 accessories with great discounts

This year’s Black Friday is going to be a great time for Tesla owners, and especially Model 3 owners, to load up on accessories with some great discounts.

Here are the best ones we found on Amazon:

Tesla Black Friday Discounts

Most discounts are accessible right now for Amazon Prime members and others.

You can see all the items in one place with my Amazon idea list.

Tesla Model 3 Anti-Kick Protector

Model 3 is built to last a long time, but like any cars, it has a few points of weakness that are subject to wear and tear.

The bottom of the doors is one of them, but you can keep them intact by adding Basenor’s top-rated anti-kick protector for Model 3.

It is currently only $23.96 at 20% on Amazon for Black Friday.

Tesla Model 3 Door Sill Protection

In the same vein, the Model 3’s door sills are another weak point for wear and tear. The chrome plates in the front look nice, but they are a scratch magnet.

As for the back, it generally gets less use, but it’s also less protected.

You can fix both problems with $19.99 (Amazon) clear door sill protector in the front and protection plates in the back currently in special for just $11.99 on Amazon.

Tesla Model 3 Mud/Splash Guard

With some problems with paints behind the wheels, I am starting to think that it makes sense to go with mud guards.

Apparently, Tesla is even going to offer them for free in Canada where the winters are tougher, but for everyone else, it’s up to them.

Black Friday might be the solution since there’s a 67% discount on Tachico’s Model 3 mud guard kit, which is now just $16.70 on Amazon.

Tesla Model 3 Replacement Cabin Air Filter (Set of Two)

Time to load up on Model 3 cabin air filter replacements. Model 3 has a great air filtration system, but it is only as good as its filter, which needs to be changed every once in a while depending on the use.

Basenor’s top-rated Model 3 cabin air filter replacements have $5.60 off for Black Friday and are now just $22.39 on Amazon.

It is fairly easy to change it yourself with Tesla’s simple step-by-step guide.

Tesla Model 3 Air Inlet Cover Air Flow Vent Grille Protection

Speaking of the air filter, this is a very simple one that people don’t think of, but it became clear to me that it would be useful after this fall.

It’s a grille (currently 20% off at $15.19 on Amazon for Black Friday) that stops dead leaves from clogging up around the airflow vent:

Tesla Model 3 Center Console Wrap Kit Matte Black

This is one of the first moddifications I did on my Model 3. The shiny black of the center console makes it obvious that it’s plastic. It sticks out like a sore thumb in an otherwise great-looking interior and it is also a smudge magnet.

There are now a ton of wrap option for the Model 3 center console.

This matte black wrap is currently 20% at $15.99 on Amazon for Black Friday:

Tesla Model 3 Trash Can

Speaking of keeping your Model 3 looking clean, a garbage bag is probably a good idea and Basenor currently has a perfect one for the Model 3 and it’s 20% off on Amaon for Black Friday.

Tesla Model 3 Jack Lift Pad Adapter

If you want to change your wheels and tires yourself with a jack, you are going to need to pads for the reinforcement points around the battery pack of your Model 3.

There’s a kit of 4 currently 20% off at $23.99 on Amazon:

Tesla Model 3 Center Console Hidden box

This is a fun one. It’s a center console organizer for the Model 3 that fits completely hidden in the armrest.

Currently 20% off for just $15.16 on Amazon for Black Friday.

It’s the perfect place to put your registration and insurance if you don’t want them in the glovebox, which you need to open using the touchscreen.

Tesla Model 3 mats

Floor mats are a must-have in most climates. For my Model S, I bought Tesla’s own floor mats and I regretted it. They are very expensive, and in my opinion, too bulky.

For my Model 3, I tested a few different ones, and I think I am keeping the ToughPRO Tesla Model 3 Floor Mats Set.

There’s currently a $20 coupon on them, which brings the price down to just $59 on Amazon.

Tesla Model 3 center screen protector

A screen protector is recommended for the Model 3’s center screen. I love the Model 3’s center touchscreen, but it is a fingerprint magnet.

It also appears quite vulnerable, like a smartphone screen, so I decided to install a screen protector.

For Black Friday on Amazon, you can get one for as low as $12.76.

Tesla Model 3 Aero Wheel Cap

If you don’t like Tesla’s plastic aero wheel cap and lug nuts, here’s your chance to get nice-looking alumnum ones for cheap.

Motrobe is having a 20% discount for Black Friday on its Model 3 wheel cap and lug nuts kit for just $19.19 on Amazon.

TeslaCam and Sentry Mode Accessories

Tesla did a great job by deploying dashcam features using its Autopilot cameras, but you need some accessories to make the features work.

The good news is that it is fairly simple: Technically, you simply need a flash drive plugged into one of the two USB ports in the center console, but there are also ways to make the experience a lot better.

First off, I recommend more than a USB flash drive, especially if you plan to regularly use Sentry Mode. It racks up footage pretty quickly and if you don’t want to be cleaning your drive too often, because hopefully nothing happens to your car, more robust storage can be useful.

Secondly, if you want to still be able to use the included wired phone chargers, or upgrade to a wireless charging pad, you are going to need to plug your drive in a USB hub.

I recommend a 4-port Anker USB hub ($18 on Amazon) with a 500 GB external SSD ($120 on Amazon, now $40 off).

However, if you want to go all out, you can also opt for the Jeda Tesla Model 3 USB hub instead of a regular USB hub:

At $80, it’s not cheap, but it results in a seamless integration in the Model 3 center console, and it enables you to hide your TeslaCam/Sentry Mode hard drive/USB-stick.

Either way, you will be all set to use Tesla’s dashcam features with any of those configurations.

