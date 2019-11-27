Fisker says its electric SUV is going to start at $379 a month, opens reservations

Henrik Fisker is trying to launch a new EV startup called “Fisker.” It revealed several electric vehicle concepts, including one for an “affordable electric SUV,” which the company now says is going to start at $379 a month.

Over the last few years, Henrik Fisker has been trying to launch a new EV startup under his own name after his original effort failed in 2013 and other companies took over.

Last year, the startup unveiled their new EMotion all-electric vehicle with the claim of a 400-mile range on a single charge.

Unlike the first Fisker electric car, which was dependent on a battery system from A123, they are claiming that they developed their own battery technology for their new vehicles.

Fisker also claimed a solid-state battery “breakthrough” for electric cars with “500 miles range and 1-minute charging.”

Earlier this year, the famed car designer announced a new $40,000 electric car from the startup and later started teasing that it will be an SUV.

He has been teasing the car with a bunch of images over the last few months.

Today, Fisker opened reservations for what is now known as the “Fisker Ocean all-electric luxury SUV” and announced it will start at $379 per month (with $2,999 down before delivery) as part of an all-in leasing program.

Henrik Fisker commented on the new announcement:

Our mission is to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider on Earth, featuring the world’s most desirable and sustainable vehicles while shaking up the old automotive industry model — from the way a customer attains a vehicle, chooses affordable insurance, services a vehicle to the overall mobility experience. People around the globe will be able to obtain the Fisker Ocean starting at $379 (US) per month via our mobile app in 2022. We created five easy-to-choose option packages for Fisker Ocean that will be available to our reservation holders closer to the end of 2020. This removes the complexity of complicated option configurators and allows Fisker to offer more unique experiences for less money. Customers will be able to see the vehicles and option packages when we begin rolling out our experience centers in shopping districts and airports, as well as book test drives through our app closer to the start of production.

They released a few more teaser images of the electric SUV:

Despite the fact that the actual vehicle is not going to be unveiled until January 2020, Fisker is already releasing a lot of information about the car.

Here are some of the details about the ownership experience:

Reservations are now open through the Fisker mobile app or the Fisker website — set at $250 : Drivers can get behind the wheel of the Fisker Ocean starting at $379 per month (with $2,999 down before delivery in 2022, which includes both initiation and activation fees). Fisker will also offer a “ $0 drive off” option through a fully financed $2,999 down payment for credit approved customers. When a reservation is placed, exclusive new teaser images of the Fisker Ocean are revealed in advance of the vehicle’s public unveiling in January.

Drivers can get behind the wheel of the Fisker Ocean starting at per month (with down before delivery in 2022, which includes both initiation and activation fees). Fisker will also offer a “ drive off” option through a fully financed down payment for credit approved customers. When a reservation is placed, exclusive new teaser images of the Fisker Ocean are revealed in advance of the vehicle’s public unveiling in January. Experience centers and test drives : Customers will be able to see the vehicles and option packages at select Fisker experience centers in 2020 — as well as schedule test drives through their mobile app in 2021.

Customers will be able to see the vehicles and option packages at select Fisker experience centers in 2020 — as well as schedule test drives through their mobile app in 2021. Liberating flexibility: Drivers get to decide how long to keep their Fisker Ocean. As an industry first, a customer can return the vehicle in one month, eight months, 22 months, or several years. No long-term contracts, with 30,000 miles per year included.

Drivers get to decide how long to keep their Fisker Ocean. As an industry first, a customer can return the vehicle in one month, eight months, 22 months, or several years. No long-term contracts, with 30,000 miles per year included. Affordable insurance: Even attaining quotes for vehicle insurance will be made easy and hassle-free via the Fisker mobile app. Insurance quotes for drivers attaining the Fisker Ocean are projected to be significantly lower than other vehicles on the road today due to a unique and proprietary low cost of service and maintenance model.

Even attaining quotes for vehicle insurance will be made easy and hassle-free via the Fisker mobile app. Insurance quotes for drivers attaining the Fisker Ocean are projected to be significantly lower than other vehicles on the road today due to a unique and proprietary low cost of service and maintenance model. A radical new service and maintenance experience: Fisker customers will never have to take their vehicles to service on their own, as Fisker will pick up and return vehicles when maintenance is required, or service is requested — signaled by the onboard system or through the mobile app.

Here are some more details about the actual electric SUV:

Fisker Inc. believes that the industry should stop looking at innovation superficially and start taking responsibility for its products, end-to-end — giving customers the opportunity to contribute to a more sustainable future. Some of the Fisker Ocean’s features include (but are not limited to): Full-length solar roof: Supporting the car’s electric power source, boosting fuel efficiency, and lowering carbon dioxide emissions. Result: 1,000 free, clean miles per year. As the technology evolves, Fisker will feature integrated hardware solutions for better energy yields and more free, clean miles per year. Fully recycled carpeting: Made from regenerated nylon, which is made from abandoned fishing net waste pulled from the oceans and aquaculture. Vegan interior: 100% Polycarbonate Polyurethane surfaces and 100% reinforced Rayon backing. Meets stringent chemical emission limits for various VOCs (such as Formaldehyde). Eco-suede: interior textures and patterns — Dinamica: Derived from polyester fibers (T-shirts, fibers) and recycled bottles, plastic, etc. Recycling polyester means reducing energy consumption and CO2 emissions into the atmosphere by 80% compared to the traditional petrol-based polyester production process. Eco-sustainability, as well as the lowest levels of polluting emissions and energy consumption, are guaranteed throughout the whole production cycle. Repurposing rubber waste: Fisker will utilize discarded rubber waste generated during tire manufacturing that will no longer be dumped in landfills. Recycling saves impressive amounts of energy, which ultimately reduces greenhouse gas emissions. All-electric SUV range: The all-electric SUV will come standard with an extended range (target of approximately 250 to 300 miles, depending on driving conditions), enabled by an approximately 80 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.



The company claims that the Fisker Ocean is going into production “at the end of 2021 — with the first high-volume deliveries projected for 2022.”

Electrek’s Take

I don’t understand Fisker at all. They are starting to take reservations, and they haven’t even fully unveiled the car yet.

There’s not even a working prototype.

I estimate the chances of this vehicle actually making it to production at about 15%.

As for making it to production at that price and with those specs, I believe that the chances go down to 5%.

Fisker has lost a lot of credibility over the years, and for good reasons, in my opinion.

He even mocked Tesla’s Cybertruck after the release in a tweet that he has since deleted. He should probably bring a vehicle to production before he can start mocking Tesla.

Anyway, do any of you plan to reserve this electric SUV? If so, please explain why in the comment section. I’m curious.

