Tesla Cybertruck already inspires aftermarket mods, Dbrand launches glorified wrap configurator

Tesla Cybertruck is already inspiring aftermarket mods as Dbrand, a phone skin manufacturer, launches a wrap configurator for the electric pickup truck.

The design of the Cybertruck is polarizing, to say the least, but it is also exciting in how bold it is compared to most other entries in the space.

When it comes to colors, the fact that the body is made stainless steel complicates things, but it’s still going to be available in different colors.

CEO Elon Musk confirmed matte black is going to be an option on the Cybertruck.

However, the actual factory-options from Tesla are likely going to be limited and some are already looking after aftermarket options.

Dbrand, a major phone skin and case manufacturer, has already started taking pre-orders for “Tesla Cybertruck Skins & Wraps”.

They launched an online configurator for people to build their own skin package:

People can choose different colors and textures for almost every section of the Cybertruck.

They are using 3M premium material for the “skins” and they are even offering glass protectors like they do for their phones, likely to laugh at the demonstration snafu.

Dbrand is really tongue and cheek about the reason why they are launching this product:

“Elon Musk is a man with a vision for AI. Perhaps it’s not the utopian AI future we dream of… you know – the one where robots enslave humanity and use Teslas as autonomous human shepherds? Actually, the more we think about it, perhaps that’s exactly what Elon is dreaming of. In any event, our vision is entirely dependent on Tesla’s vision being realized first. To that end, we have no choice but to accelerate the adoption of Cybertruck. Let’s face it: at least one of you maniacs is going to read this and be compelled enough to buy one. That’s how it all starts. As for how it ends… maybe it’s better if you don’t know. dbrand: It’s not a product. It’s a culture.”

However, they did announce on Twitter that it is “not a joke” and they appear to be taking reservations.

Electrek’s Take

I think the Cybertruck is going to start a very strong aftermarket industry like the Tesla Model 3 did, but this is a little crazy.

We are talking about pre-ordering a skin, which is really just a wrap, that is not going to be released for another 2 years.

I think you can wait to order this.

That said, companies should definitely start thinking about products like this one.

