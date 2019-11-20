Volkswagen rolls out the 2022 ID Space Vizzion, its gazzzionlith EV concept

On the eve of the Los Angeles Auto Show, Volkswagen took the wraps off the ID. Space Vizzion, its seventh concept built off the MEB platform. VW is intent on displaying every flavor of EV concept – nearly as many as Baskin-Robbins has flavors of ice cream. The new one unveiled at LA’s Petersen Auto Museum, frankly, looks pretty damn delicious.

The ID. Space Vizzion is an aerodynamic GT with all the characteristics of an SUV. It packs an 82-kilowatt-hour battery pack that could get up to 300 miles on the EPA cycle.

Here are the high-level specs:

The rear wheel packs a 275-hp motor and 406 pound-feet of grunt

The motor upfront is 101-hp with 111 pound-feet of torque

The Charging capacity is 150 kW (of course)

Zero to 60 mph in five ticks

Maximum speed is a relatively modest 109 mph, giving a thrill to the kids towed in back

We could go on about all the impressive metrics. But come on, it’s a concept although Keogh told us that it will be available by 2022 by another name.

What’s more important are the introductory comments from Scott Keogh, CEO of Volkswagen of America. His words are not something commonly spoken by leaders in the automotive industry.

“Volkswagen globally plans to sell 20 different electric models by 2025 at an annualized volume of nearly 1 million units using our modular electrical architecture. It will support the projected production volume of 20 million vehicles to 2029.”

We like it, but c’mon, Mr. Keogh, even if the numbers sound like throwing darts at the EV dartboard. He went on.

“This makes us the largest, and the MEB platform by far the most efficient electric volume segment platform in the automotive industry, It will be used by other group brands and external partners such as Ford. The MEB brings massive scaling effects with no fewer than eight factories around the globe. “We just broke ground, specifically to build these electric vehicles, last week, as part of an $800 million investment here in the US, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. We will not only build the vehicles in Tennessee. We will also assemble the batteries there as well. “We have announced that worldwide, we will go carbon zero by 2015 in line with the goals of the United Nations, Paris Climate Agreement. It’s a massive statement. And frankly, it’s only possible with an electric future. This is our belief.”

Keogh dismissed critics and those who might dismiss its EVs as a “conspiracy from the People’s Republic of California.” He was speaking on behalf of the legendary German automaker vying to become the largest automaker in the world ­– with vehicles powered by electricity.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.