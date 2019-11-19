Automate your lights with this Woods 24-hour timer for $6, more in today’s Green Deals

Amazon offers the Woods 24-hour Plug-In Mechanical Timer for $5.85 Prime shipped. As a comparison, you’d typically pay upwards of $15 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low. With holiday decor going up, this is a great way to automate your lights and save some energy along the way. Offers a 24-hour timer with 30-minute intervals and the option for a manual override at any time. Plus, it sports a weatherproof design which makes it an ideal companion during these cold winter months. Rated 4/5 stars by nearly 700 Amazon reviewers. More Green Deals can be found below.

Another standout offer at Amazon is the Eve Energy Strip for $84.90 shipped. That’s down from the regular $100 price tag and the best offer we’ve tracked in months. This power strip diverts from typical offerings you’d find with HomeKit and Siri control. You can individually power on or off three outlets, all with your voice or the free smartphone app. It also has power meter tracking, which is particularly helpful if you’re wondering how much energy you’re pulling. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

TP-Link’s official eBay storefront offers a two-pack of its HS103 Mini Smart Plugs for $22.49 shipped once added to your cart. Usually selling for $30 at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, comes within $1.50 of the all-time low there, and is the second-best we’ve tracked to date. TP-Link’s Wi-Fi Smart Plug works with the Kasa line of accessories and sports Alexa, Assistant, and IFTTT control. What’s even better is that the Kasa plugs don’t require a hub or any external hardware to work, meaning you can remotely access them and more right out of the box. Plus, the miniature design means that this plug won’t hog two wall outlets. Over 1,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

