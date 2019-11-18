BMW i4: more details about electric sedan revealed

The BMW i4 is a next-generation all-electric sedan coming in 2021 and today, the German automaker has revealed more details about EV, including power, charging capacity and more.

After not launching any new all-electric vehicle in 7 years since the launch of the BMW i3, BMW is about to launch 3 new ones in the next two years.

The BMW iX3, an all-electric SUV, is due to go on sale next year and the BMW i4, an all-electric sedan, and the BMW iNEXT, an all-electric crossover, are being brought to market in 2021.

Those new vehicles are all based on BMW’s upcoming fifth-generation electric powertrain.

It is expected to enable a much longer range and higher performance than BMW ‘s current electric vehicles.

For the BMW i4, the German automaker is starting to release more details about the specs.

BMW claims that the electric sedan is going to be able to achieve a range of 600 km (373 miles) on a 80 kWh battery:

“The fifth generation of BMW eDrive also includes a newly designed high-voltage battery featuring the latest battery cell technology. The design of the high-voltage battery developed for the BMW i4 is characterised by its extremely flat design and optimised energy density. With a weight of some 550 kilograms, it has an energy content of around 80 kWh. This gives the BMW i4 a range of approximately 600 kilometres.”

That would be really impressive, but they are talking about the range based on the WLTP and the real-world range is likely going to be close to 300-320 miles on a single charge.

BMW released a few images of a camouflaged BMW i4 prototype:

The automaker says that “the electric motor developed for the BMW i4 delivers a maximum output of around 390 kW/530 hp.”

It enables some impressive performance:

“In addition to the sporty, elegant design that is typical of a 4-door coupé of the brand, the BMW i4 is characterised by impressive performance features. The BMW i brand’s first Gran Coupé accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in around 4.0 seconds, achieving a top speed of more than 200 km/h.”

As for the charging capacity, BMW says that the BMW i4 will be able to charge at up to 150 kW:

“The next generation charging unit is characterised by a uniform package suitable for all future vehicle architectures. It can be used in plug-in hybrid models as well as in purely electrically powered vehicles and is designed for a charging capacity of up to 150 kW. This allows the high-voltage battery of the BMW i4 to be charged to around 80 per cent of its full energy content in around 35 minutes. This results in a charging time of around six minutes for a range of 100 kilometres.”

The BMW i4 is expected to go into production in 2021.

