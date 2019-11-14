Tesla hater tries to run couple off the road in strange incident caught on video

A Tesla hater attempted to run a couple off the road in their Tesla in another strange electric vehicle hating incident caught on video.

Tesla owner Brendan Do was driving with his wife in his electric vehicle in Avon, Ohio when a man in a Honda Odyssey minivan started driving dangerously around them and even almost drove them off the road:

“This guy in a Honda Odyssey rides our butt out of nowhere and then starts swerving. Then proceeds to try to run us off the road.”

Do managed to avoid a crash and stopped at the next intersection.

The man in the minivan stopped next to them, still in shock, Do’s wife asked the man “why are you putting our lives in danger?”

Based on his response, the man appeared to had an issue with the fact that they were driving a Tesla (warning: bad language):

When asked why he did it, you can hear the driver says that they are driving “a piece of s**t.”

This footage is from Do’s Blackvue dashcam, which can record sounds, but the dangerous driving behavior was also recorded by Tesla’s integrated dashcam feature, which records all around the vehicle:

Do told Electrek that he submitted the video to the local police department in Avon, Ohio who should have no problem identifying the suspect with both videos and a clear look at the plates.

In some jurisdictions, including in Ohio, road rage incidents that put people in danger can lead to criminal charges.

Electrek’s Take

We have seen some Tesla haters doing some bad things before like vandalizing cars, blocking charging stations or even coal-rolling, but this is a whole new level to me.

That guy was literally putting people in danger and why? Because he didn’t like the car they were driving?

It blows my mind that there are people like that in the world. I have seen people road rage for stupid reasons before, but that reason was never the kind of car they were driving.

I hope this Tesla hate dies down soon because this is getting to a very worrying level.

