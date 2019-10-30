Today’s Green Deals include BR30 35W LED Flood Light Bulbs $14, more

Sansi Lighting Direct via Amazon offers its BR30 35W LED Flood Light Bulb for $13.95 Prime shipped when promo code LDRZK8P3 is applied during checkout. Regularly $40, today’s deal is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon all-time by $11. Switching to LED light bulbs, especially on larger sockets like this, is a great way to score significant savings over time. This model is a 300W equivalent, so you’re getting plenty of juice here. Rated 4.4/5 stars. More Green Deals below.

Home Depot offers the Ryobi 38-inch 75Ah Electric Riding Lawn Mower with Bagging Kit for $2,600 shipped. As a comparison, the lawn mower alone sells for $2,699 and the bagging kit together typically goes for nearly $3,000. This is the second-best offer we’ve tracked on this model. Ryobi offers one of the few all-electric consumer riding lawn mowers on the market today. It sports a 38-inch cutting deck, up to 2.5-hours of runtime and of course, zero emissions. The added bagger ensures that you won’t have to worry about picking up pesky leaves. Rated 4.5/5 stars by 860 Home Depot reviewers.

Amazon currently offers the Leviton Decora Smart In-Wall Light Switch for $32.56 shipped. Usually selling for $45, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, beats our previous mention by $3, and marks a new 2019 all-time low. Leviton’s Wi-Fi in-wall light switch sports a hub-less design that integrates into your smart home without needing any additional hardware. Despite that, it still works with Alexa and Assistant, giving you the flexibility to integrating this switch into a variety of setups. There’s also scheduling functionality and more to take advantage of. Over 1,470 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.