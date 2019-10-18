Tesla pushes Model 3 delivery time in US as demand surges in other markets

Tesla is pushing the delivery times for the Model 3 in the US as demand is surging in Europe and other markets.

Yesterday, we reported on several changes that Tesla made to the Model 3 online configurator.

Tesla increased the range of the base Model 3 and bumped the price up.

The automaker has also increased the price of the Model 3 Performance by $1,000 yesterday and they revised the deposit required to place an order down to just $100, but they also made it non-refundable.

Tesla also officially launched the new Model 3 Gray Performance wheels.

Another change that hasn’t been as widely reported is that Tesla significantly pushed the Model 3 delivery time in the US.

Earlier this month, Tesla was listing the delivery time of all the variants of the Model 3 at just 2-3 weeks in the US.

Yesterday, the automaker changed that to

Sources familiar with the matter told Electrek that Tesla saw a surge in orders in several European markets, as well as in Australia and China, and they are focusing production in those markets early in the quarter with more shipments.

In most of those markets, Tesla currently lists a delivery time between “November and late-November.”

In December, Tesla will again focus back on deliveries in the US, which often results in an insane delivery rush.

However, the automaker has been making moves to facilitate deliveries in Q4, including opening new ‘Tesla Centers’ and adding delivery employees.

Earlier this month, Tesla reported a new all-time record delivery of 97,000 cars during the third quarter.

The company is expected to beat the record again during the current quarter with new production coming from Gigafactoory 3 in China.

Electrek’s Take

Again, I think this is going to be an interesting quarter for Tesla.

As usual, China is going to be a wild card and will highly depend on the production ramp-up at Gigafactory 3.

Other markets are going to play a big role, like the Netherlands with the end of some EV incentives, the UK and Australia where Tesla most recently started to deliver Model 3.

I believe that the US will also still be a strong market for Tesla in Q4, but the biggest growth is going to be in China, Europe, and Australia in my opinion.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.