Lexus teases electric vehicle concept to be unveiled this month

Lexus, Toyota’s premium brand, is teasing a new electric vehicle concept to be unveiled later this month at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show.

Toyota was early to the hybrid game with the Prius, but where most automakers moved to plug-in hybrids and all-electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker stuck to hybrids and instead bet on hydrogen for electric vehicles.

The approach has extended to Lexus. Last year, Yoshihiro Sawa, Lexus’ CEO, said that “all-electric vehicles are not yet ready for primetime.”

They even have been trash-talking all-electric vehicles in their hybrid vehicle advertising.

Despite this mentality and anti-EV language, Toyota says that it is aiming to launch 10 new BEVs worldwide by “the early 2020s.”

Lexus is expected to be behind some of those BEVs, and the brand is now teasing a new electric vehicle concept to be unveiled later this month at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show.

They released this short video that doesn’t reveal much:

They only referred to it as a “BEV concept” and said about the vehicle:

Leveraging continued advances in technologies such as electrification and autonomous driving, the electrified concept offers a glimpse into Lexus’ future vision, which caters to consumers who are equally passionate about driving and uniquely crafted luxury experiences.

The vehicle will be displayed from October 23 through November 4, 2019, at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show.

Electrek’s Take

Due to their previous attitude toward electric vehicles, Toyota and Lexus are going to have to do a lot to convince me that they are serious about all-electric vehicles.

I remember a time not so long ago when they were backing Tesla and more open about all-electric vehicles, but it didn’t stick.

They doubled down on hybrids and hydrogen vehicles.

Eventually, they are going to be dragged into the all-electric future, but the longer they wait, the bigger hit they are going to take.

