Electrify America launches $500 electric car home charger

Electrify America, VW’s company mainly known for building an electric car fast-charging network in the US, is expanding to home charging with the launch of a new $500 electric car home charger.

It’s a very simple-looking 7.6 kW home connector available for $499 on Amazon right now.

Nina Huesgen, senior manager for L2 Operations & Program Management at Electrify America, commented on the launch of the new product:

At Electrify America, we are constantly innovating to meet the diverse needs of electric vehicle drivers and are excited to expand our product offering to help advance EV adoption. We recognize that many of today’s EV drivers do more than 80% of their charging at home, and with the introduction of our L2 home chargers, Electrify America is providing consumers with a more convenient and reliable option that should help increase the appeal of EV ownership.

Here are a few pictures of the new Electrify America Level 2 EVSE from Amazon:

The specs are in line with most other level 2 chargers available for that price, but it is equipped with a Wi-Fi connection, which is often more expensive.

Electrify America says that they will add a home charging page to their app for their charging network so people can monitor and control their home charging.

Here are other features of the Electrify America Level 2 EVSE:

Flexible installation options: For easy installation, the L2 home charger comes with a standard NEMA 14-50 supply power plug, compatible with the 240-volt outlets commonly found in households. The unit can also be hardwired by a licensed and qualified electrician and comes with a docking station that allows for wall mounting.

For easy installation, the L2 home charger comes with a standard NEMA 14-50 supply power plug, compatible with the 240-volt outlets commonly found in households. The unit can also be hardwired by a licensed and qualified electrician and comes with a docking station that allows for wall mounting. Indoors or outdoors: The home charger is equipped with a NEMA 3R enclosure, allowing it to be mounted inside or outside. A 24-foot-long cable makes it easy to reach and plug into your car.

The home charger is equipped with a NEMA 3R enclosure, allowing it to be mounted inside or outside. A 24-foot-long cable makes it easy to reach and plug into your car. Colored light that indicates charging status: An LED color indicator makes it easy to view charging status, with a ring around the charger that lights up blue while the car is charging, and turns green when the battery is full.

An LED color indicator makes it easy to view charging status, with a ring around the charger that lights up blue while the car is charging, and turns green when the battery is full. Technology of the future: The home charger is equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, which allows Electrify America to provide customers with even more data about their home charging sessions and will enable utility demand response programs in the future.

The home charger is equipped with Wi-Fi connectivity, which allows Electrify America to provide customers with even more data about their home charging sessions and will enable utility demand response programs in the future. Three-year warranty, 24-hour support: Electrify America offers a three-year warranty and 24-hour customer support.

Electrify America offers a three-year warranty and 24-hour customer support. Easy installation: Electrify America is working with Qmerit, a company that specializes in EV charger installations across the country, to deliver a seamless installation experience. Customers can complete a survey about their home’s electrical capacity and installation needs, designed to streamline the in-home installation process. They will then be provided with as many as three competitive pricing quotes from pre-certified EV charging station installers in their area.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.