Hover’s electric scooter is 50% off at $149 in today’s Green Deals, more

Walmart offers the Hover-1 Electric Folding Scooter for $149 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for over $250 and as much as $299. This model features a 250W motor which creates “a silent, smooth ride no matter how fast you going.” It weighs in at just 15-pounds and offers a maximum range of up to 7.5-miles. Not ideal for long commutes but great for an enjoyable ride around the neighborhood. Hover electric scooters generally have solid ratings. More Green Deals below.

Amazon currently offers the Belkin Wemo Smart In-Wall Wi-Fi Light Switch for $29.98 shipped. Also available at Home Depot. Normally selling for $40 these days, today’s offer saves you 25%, beats our previous mention by $2 and is the best we’ve seen in months. For comparison, Best Buy will still charge you $45. In-wall light switches are an affordable way to enjoy smart home lighting without replacing every bulb, and Wemo’s option notably sports Alexa and Assistant capabilities. Smartphone control enters the mix too, giving you the ability to set schedules, apply automation, and more. Over 1,600 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating.

Amazon is offering the Hive Smart Thermostat for $85.91 shipped. That’s about 50% off the going rate found at retailers like Walmart and is one of the lowest offers we have tracked. This Alexa and Assistant-compatible thermostat offers an inexpensive way to expand a smart home. The inclusion of a hub ensures that it can be controlled remotely. For those times when it’s too hot or cold at home, you’ll benefit from one-click heat/cool functions that make it easy to find the perfect climate for everyone. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of reviewers.

