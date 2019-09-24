Watch Tesla’s Smart Summon impressively navigate parking lots driverless

With Tesla V10 available to more people with early access, we are starting to see the latest version of Tesla’s Smart Summon being used in the wild and it looks fairly improved.

Here you can watch a Model 3 impressively navigate parking lots completely driverless.

Smart Summon builds on Tesla’s previous ‘Summon’ feature, which was used by owners to move their cars autonomously for a few feet in their driveway or in tight parking situations.

With the new version, owners are able to Summon their Tesla vehicles from further away and the cars will navigate more complex parking environments.

Earlier this year, we published an exclusive first look at Tesla’s new Enhanced Summon.

According to the beta release sent to owners in the ‘Early Access Program,’ the feature works up to 150 feet from the car.

Over the last few months, the few demonstrations that we have seen have been hit or miss and CEO Elon Musk said that a version released last month “almost doesn’t suck.”

Now they have been pushing and an updated version of the feature with the early Tesla V10 looks impressive.

Here you can see two examples: one in a relatively busy parking lot and another in an empty parking lot:

In both examples, the Model 3 autonomously drove as close as it thought it could to the drive to pick him up and it did it much faster and more confidently than the previous versions.

There was a small issue of the Model 3 thinking about taking a shortcut over a curb for a second in the first scenario, but Smart Summon held up to its name and wised up before it was too late.

Some could also argue that it should have driven over empty parking spots in the second scenario, but it’s not like humans don’t do that all the time either.

Smart Summon is expected to start being pushed outside the early access program to owners with the FSD package in the US within the next week.

It should reach other markets later as regulations allow it.

