WORX Hydroshot is a simple electric pressure washer, now $40 (Refurb, Orig. $119)

Cordless and lightweight, the WORX 20V Li-Ion Hydroshot Powered Water Nozzle has up to four times the power as ordinary garden nozzles. It comes with a 20-volt battery and charger and a 20-foot hose to reach longer distances. This powered water nozzle also features multiple spray patterns for your convenience. Dimensions: 20.5L x 5.5W x 8.5H in.. Made from metal. Weight: 6.5 lbs.. Lightweight design. Pull fresh water from any remote source or tap into any water spigot. Maximum Pressure 320 PSI. Since the pressure can vary depending on the Hydroshot settings, there are a few things to check-Install both the short and long lance on the Hydroshot. The combination will help increase the pressure of the water output. Set the pressure setting switch to High. Confirm that the water source hose is not being compressed or kinked, or being restricted in any way.If using the included hose, make sure the intake filter is floating just under the water’s surface and not touching the bottom, any dirt or debris that may prevent water from being drawn into the hose.If it is securely attached and the unit is not siphoning water from your water source, try attaching a household garden hose directly to the machine. If it works with the direct household connection, flush the machine for at least 1 minute, reattach the supplied 20ft. hose and try siphoning from your water source again.