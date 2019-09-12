Porsche Taycan first car to charge at 270 kW on Electrify America’s network

There’s been much debate about the Porsche Taycan’s charging capacity, but it has now become the first car to charge at 270 kW on Electrify America’s network.

Ever since unveiling the Mission E, the concept on which the Taycan is based, the best selling point for the electric car was Porsche’s new 800-volt system to enable a new segment-leading 350 kW charging capacity.

However, Porsche announced prior to the launch that it would actually be limited to 250 kW and it will upgrade to 350 kW in the future — without any more details.

When launching the Porsche Taycan earlier this month, the German automaker said that it actually had a DC fast-charging capacity of 270 kW, slightly beating the capacity of the Tesla Model 3, which was the market leader for top charging capacity.

Electrify America says that they have been doing “extensive testing” with Porsche, and when a production Taycan set out on a trip after the unveiling in Niagara Falls last week, it became the first electric vehicle to have a “successful first-ever ultra-fast charge on the network.”

Giovanni Palazzo, chief executive officer of Electrify America, commented on the achievement:

When Electrify America was formed, the idea of ultra-fast public charging was still very theoretical, and no 350 kW chargers were available to electric vehicle drivers. Today we are proud to showcase our network’s diligent engineering capability through successful, real-world 270 kW DC fast-charging examples, finally making ultra-fast public charging a true reality.

Electrify America says that it took 22.5 minutes to go from 5% to 80% state-of-charge.

Electrek’s Take

Of course, we would have liked the 350 kW output, but 270 kW is also impressive.

However, I am disappointed that they made DC fast-charging optional on the Taycan.

Also, for some reason, Porsche is listing the option as a “150 kW” on-board DC charger:

That seems like a big mistake to me, but maybe I am missing something.

