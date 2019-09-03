Porsche teases production version of the Taycan with a few pictures [Gallery]

Porsche is unveiling the production version of the Taycan tomorrow, and today, they unveil the first official pictures teasing the final version of the electric car.

The Taycan is one of the most anticipated electric vehicles to hit the market in 2019.

It’s based on the Porsche Mission E Concept unveiled in 2015.

The Mission E was almost unanimously praised for its incredible design, but the production version, which will be unveiled on September 4, is expected to be somewhat toned down from its concept.

Over the last few years, we have seen a few heavily camouflaged test mules of the Taycan, and they give us a decent idea of what the exterior of Porsche’s first electric car will look like, but we are still missing a few design accents.

We are going to see the final design tomorrow, but we get a better idea today with some teaser images:

Michael Mauer, Head of Style Porsche, commented on the design with the release of those new images:

The Taycan is absolutely unique in terms of its proportions. Usually, purely electric vehicles are higher than their conventionally powered counterparts because the relatively heavy and large batteries are positioned in the floor of the vehicle while the occupants sit above them. We were not willing to accept this. However, you can’t just install the batteries in a different place — for reasons relating to driving dynamics alone — as the centre of gravity must be as low as possible. Because you also can’t just make the vehicle wider, the specific challenge was to position the passengers as low as possible without them having to assume a reclined position like in a Formula 1 racing car. We solved this with so-called “foot garages.” They enable a comfortable sitting position even in conjunction with the sporty vehicle height. In retrospect, we can say that this so-called package was the greatest challenge. How high can the vehicle be? How long and how wide should it be, how horizontal or upright will the passengers sit? That’s what’s typically Porsche to me — this striving to find the ideal solution.

The Porsche Taycan is going to be unveiled tomorrow morning during three simultaneous events in Germany, China, and Canada.

Electrek’s Take

The wait is over. All that teasing of the capabilities and the design is over. They did a good job with that, because I am indeed quite excited about the Taycan.

I am now leaving for Niagara Falls in the next hour to be at the launch of the electric car.

Tune in tomorrow morning for all the details.

