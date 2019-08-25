Tesla’s Supercharger network delivers incredible 72 GWh of electricity in a month

Tesla has released a rare statistic about its Supercharger network. The automaker says that its fast-charging network delivered 72 GWh of electricity in just a month.

In 2014, about 2 years after the Supercharger network launched, Tesla had only delivered 10 GWh and could deliver about 72 MWh in a day.

Around this time last year, we reported that Tesla had delivered over 405 GWh of energy through the network – resulting in almost about 1.4 billion miles.

That was after roughly 6 years of operating the Supercharger network, which is almost unanimously considered the best electric vehicle fast-charging network in the world and one of Tesla’s biggest advantage in the industry.

Over the last year, the Tesla Supercharger network has grown a lot and the automaker now says that it can deliver 72 GWh in just a month.

On Twitter today, Tesla said that they saw 2 million Supercharger sessions in July 2019 – “totaling 72 GWh of energy.”

The automaker compared the energy capacity to powering:

Hawaii for three days

The Republic of Ireland for a day

playing ‘You’re Beautiful’ on repeat from every device in your house because Karen just left you

Tesla’s Twitter is getting a little cheeky these days, but it is still accurate. The amount of energy being delivered by the network is spectacular and only getting bigger.

The Supercharger network now consists of 1,617 stations and 14,087 stalls around the world.

The new station deployment has slowed down recently, but it is expected to pick up now that Tesla has launched the new Supercharger V3, which is even more powerful.

Electrek’s Take

This is a lot of energy and it’s only going to increase with Tesla’s fleet and the new Supercharger V3.

It’s also a lot of money.

Based on the US national average, which is low considering Tesla has to pay expensive demand charges, it would be almost $9 million in electricity in just a month. I’d assume that it is actually a lot more than that already.

I have been saying it for a while now but electric vehicle charging is becoming big business.

We are going to see more investments in the sector and it will grow even faster.

You also have to keep in mind that we are just talking about fast-charging, which is actually the least utilized way to charge.

It also shows why we need to rapidly increase the mix of renewable energy in the electricity sector because EVs are rapidly increasing the demand for electricity.

Featured Image: Tesla Supercharger network has now delivered over 400 GWh of energy by rubikvn2100

