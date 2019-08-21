Tesla Roadster 2020 spec ad will get you excited for the electric supercar

The status of the new Tesla Roadster, which is supposed to come out in 2020, is currently uncertain, but we have a new spec ad to get you excited for the electric supercar in the meantime.

The new Tesla Roadster has gathered a lot of interest in the industry over the last 2 years.

When first unveiling the vehicle, Tesla claimed a list of impressive specs for its new Roadster, including 0-60 mph in 1.9 sec, 620-mile of range, and more.

Other supercar makers even said that it was raising the standard for them.

CEO Elon Musk has been also teasing those specs as the “base specs” and other versions should have even crazier performance.

Later, he even said that Tesla will offer a ‘SpaceX package’ that will include cold air thrusters.

At first, the CEO said that these thrusters, which basically amount to small rocket engines, will “dramatically improve acceleration, top speed, braking and cornering”, but he also said that it would “maybe even allow a Tesla to fly.”

Originally, Musk has been talking about launching the new Tesla Roadster in 2020, but recently he tempered expectations when it comes to the timing of the release of the supercar – saying that it is not a priority.

Last time the CEO talked about timing was when he told me last month that Tesla is aiming for a Roadster ‘hover’ demonstration with SpaceX package late in 2020.

We might not see much of the new Roadster during that year, but in the meantime, Billy Crammer, an editor known on Youtube for his fan trailers, has produced a beautiful spec ad for the new Roadster using Tesla’s own footage of the prototype and creating new ones:

Electrek’s Take

He used the song ’Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger’ by Daft Punk because he says that it’s what the new Tesla Roadster represents; a new harder, better, faster, stronger, supercar.

When unveiling the new Roadster prototype, Musk said that Tesla’s goal was to deliver a “smackdown” to gasoline vehicles by removing their halo effect with the best possible supercar available being electric.

I think the spec ad conveys that. I got a kick out of it so I thought I’d share.

