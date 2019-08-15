Tesla Semi electric truck exceeds range expectation almost fully-loaded, says test driver

A Tesla Semi electric truck prototype was spotted doing some range tests with an almost full load of 75,000 lbs and the test driver said that it was meeting or even “exceeding” range expectations.

When launching Tesla Semi in 2017, the automaker said that the production versions of Tesla Semi, which is a class 8 truck with a 80,000 lbs capacity, will have 300-mile and 500-mile range options for $150,000 and $180,000 respectively.

However, CEO Elon Musk said that they found opportunities to extend that range during testing.

Last year, Musk said that the Tesla Semi production version will have closer to 600 miles of range.

Now a Tesla Semi prototype was spotted at a California Highway Patrol Inspection Center during range testing and the test driver reportedly said that the electric truck prototype was “meeting or exceeding the range estimates.”

CHP Donner Pass said:

“Tesla is out testing the new electric truck tractor. The driver stated the concrete blocks are for testing purposes only. According to the driver the truck is operating at approximately 75,000 lbs and the truck is meeting or exceeding the range estimates. Electric trucks are definitely the future. We look forward to seeing more electric trucks on the road.”

They posted some images of the Tesla Semi prototype on Facebook:

During the presentation at the unveiling of the truck, Musk said that Tesla’s range estimates were while carrying a load.

Tesla Semi was first supposed to go into production in 2019, but Tesla has recently delayed the launch of the production version until the end of next year.

More electric trucks are expected to be on the market around the same time.

Last week, Daimler started delivering the first Freightliner eCascadia all-electric semi trucks to customers as part of its customer test fleet.

Electrek’s Take

If Tesla Semi gets anything close to 500 miles with a full load or close to full load, it would be an incredible achievement.

In comparison, the eCascadia gets about 250 miles of range, according to Daimler.

If Tesla can keep up with its range expectations and its promised price points, it would be an extremely disruptive force in the transportation sector.

The cost of operation would be way down and that’s the most important thing for fleet operators.

It’s a bummer that they are behind on bringing Tesla Semi to production, but if it means that can do more testing and bring a more reliable product to market, it’s going to be a good thing at the end.

