Tesla Miata-size convertible based on Model 3: Love it or Hate it

The EV market still lacking a fun Miata-size convertible and a rendering artist tried to imagine what it would look like if Tesla gave it a shot based on Model 3: Love it or Hate it?

There are all-electric roadsters on the market and more coming but they are mostly focused on the higher-end of the market.

Tesla has its next-gen Roadster coming and while the specs are impressive, we are talking about a $200,000+ car.

What we are talking about is a “Mazda Miata of electric cars.”

A light 2-seater with no more than a ~50 kWh battery pack, like the base Model 3, and it would still get over 200 miles of range thanks to its weight and form factor.

While a Mazda Miata price point would be hard to achieve, it could ad least be sold for under $50,000.

We haven’t seen many companies going for that market aside for Electra Meccanica with the Tofino, which checks a lot of those boxes, but the vehicle is still far from hitting the market.

Design editor and rendering artist Lem Bingley tried to imagine what it would look like if Tesla would try to make something in this segment based on the Model 3.

He said on Twitter:

“A while ago I tweeted about an imaginary Tesla Roadster, about the same size and shape as a Mazda MX-5. I’m dreaming of a smaller, lighter and cheaper sports electric vehicle than Tesla’s actual proposed Roadster 2. I’ve created a couple of new images. Let me know what you think!”

Here are the images of Bingley’s Mazda MX-5-like Tesla Roadster (via Twitter):

The vehicle is borrowing several design features from the Model 3 and using the form factor of the Miata.

What do you think of the vehicle? Love it or hate?

Electrek’s Take

Personally, I am a big fan. I love what Tesla is doing with the new Roadster and the “smackdown” they want to give to gas-powered supercars, but I think that there’s also definitely a place on the market for something like this.

Something to give Mazda Miata and BMW Z4 buyers an all-electric option.

I don’t think it should be Tesla’s priority, but other companies should definitely target this segment.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.