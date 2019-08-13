ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with HomeKit for $175 highlights today’s Green Deals

Best Buy’s eBay storefront offers the ecobee4 Smart Thermostat with HomeKit for $174.99 shipped. Originally $249, today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. B&H is currently charging $199 as a comparison. This is a full-featured smart thermostat with HomeKit compatibility, a built-in Alexa speaker, and much more. It also ships with an extra room sensor, which is perfect for keeping track of temperatures in various areas of your home. This ensures that your space is evenly heated and cooled. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Learn more in our hands-on review. Hit the jump for more deals.

Today only, Woot offers the 2nd generation Rachio Smart 8-zone Sprinkler for $99.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise a $6 delivery fee will apply. That’s down $30 or so from Amazon and beats the best price we’ve tracked there by $3. This is a new/open-box model but a full two-year warranty does apply. Rachio’s smart sprinkler controller offers automatic scheduling based on your preferences and the weather. You can “reduce your water bill by up to 50% while keeping your garden healthy.” With smartphone control, you can easily set schedules, monitor usage, and more right from your iOS or Android device. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 2,800 Amazon customers.

StarTOP (100% positive lifetime feedback) is offering a four-pack of LITOM 30 LED Solar Lights for $28.59 shipped when the code LT139ABZW is used at checkout. This is 35% off its going rate and is among the best pricing we’ve tracked historically. If you’re looking for ways to illuminate your backyard or walkways, this is a great choice. Each unit can light up 215 square feet, while four together give you enough illumination for 860 square feet. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

