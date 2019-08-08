Tesla and convenience store chain Wawa are expanding to over 30 Supercharger stations

Tesla has been partnering with specific companies in its Supercharger network expansion, and convenience store and fuel-station chain Wawa has been one of its biggest partners in the US.

Now Wawa says that they are doubling their locations with Tesla Superchargers to over 30 stores.

Tesla already has Supercharger stations at 16 Wawa stores on the east coast since they started installing the charging stations at their locations in August 2017:

New Jersey: Florence Woodbridge Paulsboro Kearny Parsippany Barnegat

Delaware: Lewes Claymont Dover

Virginia: Chester Fredericksburg

Florida: Pinellas Park Tampa Orlando Jacksonville Riviera Beach (West Palm Beach)



That’s 16 Supercharger stations in two years, and now they are talking about doubling the deployment by the end of next year.

A Wawa spokesperson confirmed to the Inquirer:

“Lori Bruce, a spokesperson for Wawa, said the company now has 16 stores with Tesla Superchargers with plans to double that by the end of 2020. Wawa’s newest store planned with Tesla Superchargers is being built on Route 73 in Maple Shade, next to Uno Pizzeria & Grill. Bruce said it’s projected to open by December.”

Over the last few years, Tesla has made several grand promises about expanding the Supercharger network, but it has been falling short.

The delay appeared to be at least partly related to the deployment of the new generation of the Supercharger technology, Supercharger V3, which itself saw several delays since last summer.

Tesla finally launched Supercharger V3 earlier this year, and they opened the first full-size station in Las Vegas last month.

The automaker is now operating 1,604 Supercharger Stations with 14,081 Superchargers around the world.

Electrek’s Take

Even though Tesla’s Supercharger rollout hasn’t been as fast as the automaker has previously promised, it’s still the best fast-charging network in the world.

14,000 Superchargers at 1,600 stations are impressive numbers on their own, but there are also other impressive numbers, like most of those stations having a charging capacity of over 150 kW now, and the highest number of stalls per station than any other charging network.

It’s not surprising that gas stations and convenience stores want a piece of that.

