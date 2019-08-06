Tesla driver believes pickup truck targeted his car in coal-rolling attempt caught on dashcam

There have been a few instances of Tesla owners being targeted by EV haters, and now a Model 3 driver believes a pickup truck targeted his car in a coal-rolling attempt caught on dashcam.

Roll coaling is when a modified diesel pickup truck spews black sooty exhaust fumes while accelerating, and targeting people, bikes, or cars with the fumes.

Tesla owners have previously reported pickup truck owners trying to roll coal their cars, seemingly because they were Tesla vehicles or electric cars.

One incident was caught on camera earlier this year.

Model 3 owner Daniel Powers shared a new video this week of what he believes was an attempt to roll coal his Model 3 in California last month:

A pickup attempting to “Roll Coal” a Tesla Model 3 performance, quickly left in the dust. Early July outside of Truckee, California, in Tahoe heading on 80 West.

Here’s the video on Youtube:

Powers said that the truck attempted to do it twice, and he appeared to be targeting his vehicle.

Electrek’s Take

I have seen clearer examples of people targeting specific bikes and cars when roll-coaling.

In this example, it looks like the Tesla was too far behind to be the target. It looks like the truck was just trying to pass the car in the center lane.

Powers said that it was the second time the truck was doing it, and previously, it was doing it without having to pass someone.

Either way, it’s ridiculous to have this modification done in the first place. Even if they are not trying to spew the exhaust on someone, it’s still awful and inconsiderate.

Some people do it to improve the bad fuel economy of those trucks and reduce the high maintenance cost of the filtering system, but there’s a limit to it.

In California, the Air Resources Board has a system to report people with rolling coal vehicles.

What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.

