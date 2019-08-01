Tesla vehicles are about 90% less likely to be stolen than average car

A new report from the Highway Loss Data Institute says that Tesla vehicles are about 90% less likely to be stolen than the average car.
It’s very hard to get away with stealing a Tesla.
A previous report showed that stolen Tesla vehicles in the US have almost all been recovered: 112 out of 115.
In Europe, they have some more sophisticated thieves that managed a string of Tesla vehicle thefts through relay attacks, and most vehicles haven’t been recovered.
In response to those attacks, Tesla started rolling out extra layers of security with “improved cryptography” key fob and optional “PIN to Drive” feature.
Even if a thief can get around that, the owner can track the car through the Tesla app.
They could disable tracking in the setting, but Tesla pushed an update last year to require entering your Tesla account password in order to disable tracking, making it a lot tougher to steal a Tesla vehicle.
Some people are still stealing them, but at a much lower rate than the average car.
We have seen stolen Tesla cars being tracked live through the Tesla mobile app to help the police.
In a new report, the Highway Loss Data Institute said:
Two of the vehicles on the least-stolen list are the Tesla Model S and Model X. Their low theft rate may be related to the fact that, as electric vehicles, they are usually parked in garages or close to a house to be near a power supply. In a separate report last year, HLDI showed that electric vehicles from a variety of manufacturers have lower theft claim rates than comparable vehicles.
Vehicles with the lowest claim frequencies for whole-vehicle theft — 2016-18 model years
|Vehicle size/type
|Relative claim frequency (100 = average)
|BMW 3-series 4-door
|Midsize luxury car
|4
|Tesla Model S 4WD
|Large luxury car
|11
|Tesla Model X 4WD
|Large luxury SUV
|12
|Chevrolet Equinox 4WD
|Small SUV
|15
|Buick Encore 4WD
|Small luxury SUV
|15
|Subaru Legacy with EyeSight
|Midsize 4-door car
|17
|GMC Acadia
|Midsize SUV
|19
|Subaru Forester with EyeSight
|Small SUV
|20
|GMC Acadia 4WD
|Midsize SUV
|20
|Volkswagen New Beetle
|Small 2-door car
|21
|BMW 3 series 4-door 4WD
|Midsize luxury car
|21
|Subaru Outback with EyeSight
|Midsize station wagon
|22
|BMW X5
|Midsize luxury SUV
|22
|Subaru Crosstrek
|Small station wagon
|25
|Chevrolet Traverse
|Midsize SUV
|26
|Subaru Crosstrek with EyeSight
|Small station wagon
|26
|Lexus RX 450h 4WD
|Midsize luxury SUV
|28
|Honda Odyssey
|Minivan
|28
|Mazda MX-5 Miata
|Mini sports car
|30
|Cadillac XT5
|Midsize luxury SUV
|30
