Tesla vehicles are about 90% less likely to be stolen than average car

A new report from the Highway Loss Data Institute says that Tesla vehicles are about 90% less likely to be stolen than the average car.

It’s very hard to get away with stealing a Tesla.

A previous report showed that stolen Tesla vehicles in the US have almost all been recovered: 112 out of 115.

In Europe, they have some more sophisticated thieves that managed a string of Tesla vehicle thefts through relay attacks, and most vehicles haven’t been recovered.

In response to those attacks, Tesla started rolling out extra layers of security with “improved cryptography” key fob and optional “PIN to Drive” feature.

Even if a thief can get around that, the owner can track the car through the Tesla app.

They could disable tracking in the setting, but Tesla pushed an update last year to require entering your Tesla account password in order to disable tracking, making it a lot tougher to steal a Tesla vehicle.

Some people are still stealing them, but at a much lower rate than the average car.

We have seen stolen Tesla cars being tracked live through the Tesla mobile app to help the police.

In a new report, the Highway Loss Data Institute said:

Two of the vehicles on the least-stolen list are the Tesla Model S and Model X. Their low theft rate may be related to the fact that, as electric vehicles, they are usually parked in garages or close to a house to be near a power supply. In a separate report last year, HLDI showed that electric vehicles from a variety of manufacturers have lower theft claim rates than comparable vehicles.

According to the institute, there’s only one vehicle that is less likely to get stolen based on claims: the BMW 3-Series.

Vehicles with the lowest claim frequencies for whole-vehicle theft — 2016-18 model years Vehicle size/type Relative claim frequency (100 = average) BMW 3-series 4-door Midsize luxury car 4 Tesla Model S 4WD Large luxury car 11 Tesla Model X 4WD Large luxury SUV 12 Chevrolet Equinox 4WD Small SUV 15 Buick Encore 4WD Small luxury SUV 15 Subaru Legacy with EyeSight Midsize 4-door car 17 GMC Acadia Midsize SUV 19 Subaru Forester with EyeSight Small SUV 20 GMC Acadia 4WD Midsize SUV 20 Volkswagen New Beetle Small 2-door car 21 BMW 3 series 4-door 4WD Midsize luxury car 21 Subaru Outback with EyeSight Midsize station wagon 22 BMW X5 Midsize luxury SUV 22 Subaru Crosstrek Small station wagon 25 Chevrolet Traverse Midsize SUV 26 Subaru Crosstrek with EyeSight Small station wagon 26 Lexus RX 450h 4WD Midsize luxury SUV 28 Honda Odyssey Minivan 28 Mazda MX-5 Miata Mini sports car 30 Cadillac XT5 Midsize luxury SUV 30

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.