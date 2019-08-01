Tesla vehicles are about 90% less likely to be stolen than average car

- Aug. 1st 2019 12:09 pm ET

A new report from the Highway Loss Data Institute says that Tesla vehicles are about 90% less likely to be stolen than the average car.

It’s very hard to get away with stealing a Tesla.

A previous report showed that stolen Tesla vehicles in the US have almost all been recovered: 112 out of 115.

In Europe, they have some more sophisticated thieves that managed a string of Tesla vehicle thefts through relay attacks, and most vehicles haven’t been recovered.

In response to those attacks, Tesla started rolling out extra layers of security with “improved cryptography” key fob and optional “PIN to Drive” feature.

Even if a thief can get around that, the owner can track the car through the Tesla app.

They could disable tracking in the setting, but Tesla pushed an update last year to require entering your Tesla account password in order to disable tracking, making it a lot tougher to steal a Tesla vehicle.

Some people are still stealing them, but at a much lower rate than the average car.

We have seen stolen Tesla cars being tracked live through the Tesla mobile app to help the police.

In a new report, the Highway Loss Data Institute said:

Two of the vehicles on the least-stolen list are the Tesla Model S and Model X. Their low theft rate may be related to the fact that, as electric vehicles, they are usually parked in garages or close to a house to be near a power supply. In a separate report last year, HLDI showed that electric vehicles from a variety of manufacturers have lower theft claim rates than comparable vehicles.

According to the institute, there’s only one vehicle that is less likely to get stolen based on claims: the BMW 3-Series.

Vehicles with the lowest claim frequencies for whole-vehicle theft — 2016-18 model years

Vehicle size/type Relative claim frequency (100 = average)
BMW 3-series 4-door Midsize luxury car 4
Tesla Model S 4WD Large luxury car 11
Tesla Model X 4WD Large luxury SUV 12
Chevrolet Equinox 4WD Small SUV 15
Buick Encore 4WD Small luxury SUV 15
Subaru Legacy with EyeSight Midsize 4-door car 17
GMC Acadia Midsize SUV 19
Subaru Forester with EyeSight Small SUV 20
GMC Acadia 4WD Midsize SUV 20
Volkswagen New Beetle Small 2-door car 21
BMW 3 series 4-door 4WD Midsize luxury car 21
Subaru Outback with EyeSight Midsize station wagon 22
BMW X5 Midsize luxury SUV 22
Subaru Crosstrek Small station wagon 25
Chevrolet Traverse Midsize SUV 26
Subaru Crosstrek with EyeSight Small station wagon 26
Lexus RX 450h 4WD Midsize luxury SUV 28
Honda Odyssey Minivan 28
Mazda MX-5 Miata Mini sports car 30
Cadillac XT5 Midsize luxury SUV 30

 

 

