Tesla adds roadside assistance integration to mobile app

Tesla is starting to roll out a new update that allows owners to request roadside assistance directly through the Tesla mobile app.

Over the last few months, Tesla has been trying to improve service without increasing costs.

Earlier this year, CEO Elon Musk said that “service is his number one priority” this quarter:

“I want to note that one of our major priorities this quarter is improving service operations. Really, from my standpoint, when I think about what my priorities are this quarter, it’s improving service in North America.”

But Tesla has made moves that have been controversial in trying to improve service.

After launching the ability to make a service appointment from the app and launching a new live service status update feature through its mobile app, Tesla started taking away the ability for customers to call local service centers directly.

Now Tesla is doubling down on service through its mobile app with the launch of roadside assistance directly through the Tesla mobile app.

Some owners started seeing the feature appear in their mobile app (pictures via anonymous tip):

Previously, you would have to call Tesla’s roadside assitance line and talk to an agent about where you are and what the issue is, but since you can send Tesla your location through the app, you can just let them know your issue and the automaker can initiate the service.

Tesla also recently announced a series of initiatives to improve service including the automation of other processes:

“Live issue detection to automatically call a tow truck and loaner vehicle before the vehicle even come to a stop.”

Musk says that owners would be able to cancel it right away if they think it’s not necessary, but Tesla wants to automate emergency service and repairs.

Recently, Tesla has made several statements about expanding service after CEO Elon Musk admitted a ‘foolish oversight’ of Tesla’s service coverage.

Yesterday, the automaker announced that it expanded its mobile service fleet and it opened new service centers during the quarter.

